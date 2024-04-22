A new study published online today ahead of print in the peer-reviewed journal Expert Opinion on Therapeutic Targets confirms that alopecia areata (AA), an autoimmune disorder characterized by unpredictable hair loss, can be induced following COVID-19 injections.

Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disease whereby the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the hair follicles, causing the hair to fall out.

“SARS-CoV-2 infection or vaccination could induce or aggravate alopecia areata,” the study reads. “The physical and psychological damage caused by AA could seriously affect patients’ lives.”

The study authors found that AA cases quadrupled during the COVID pandemic, when mass vaccination campaigns were carried out worldwide.

“The updated incidence of alopecia areata during COVID-19 pandemic was fourfold higher than previously reported,” they write.

The authors’ affiliations include Zhejiang Chinese Medical University and Hangzhou Third People’s Hospital in Hangzhou, China.

Pfizer Inc.’s safety data—only made available by order of a Texas federal judge—show the company and the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) were aware that alopecia areata was linked to the shot before making it available to the public.

The new study corroborates a September 2022 publication in Vaccines that “described the occurrence of alopecia areata after COVID-19 vaccination.”

The authors of that study warned that “[p]hysicians should be aware about the eventual occurrence of clinical manifestations of alopecia areata in the first 16 weeks after vaccine exposure, especially in patients with a personal history of autoimmune disorders.”

The autoimmune disorder could be linked to an ingredient in mRNA COVID jabs.

A December 2023 study published in the journal Nature found that an ingredient in COVID jabs called N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ) causes a “glitch” in the body’s cellular machinery whereby the system “slip[s]” and misreads the jab mRNA around 10% of the time.

The misstep can cause a momentary pause, akin to a bike slipping a gear, leading to a process called “frameshifting,” a disruption in the way the genetic code in the injection is read.

Frameshifting leads to a significant undesirable immune response in approximately one-third (25-30%) of mRNA shot recipients.

This problem causes the body to produce proteins that the body identifies as foreign, resulting in an immune system response.

The production of these “rogue” proteins is enough to elicit an immune system “flare-up” response in which the body “attacks” the proteins it has made.

It remains to be seen whether frameshifting will be identified as the mechanism behind alopecia areata development among the COVID-jabbed.

