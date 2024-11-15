Moderna Inc.’s patent for its mRNA COVID-19 injection’s lipid nanoparticle (US11622972B2) reveals that vitamin C (ascorbic acid) may significantly hinder spike protein production by creating impurities known as “adduct impurities.”

These impurities form when certain molecules, such as lipids, attach to the mRNA within the vaccine’s lipid nanoparticle (LNP) system, potentially blocking the mRNA’s ability to produce the spike protein, which the company says is necessary for triggering an immune response.

Screenshot from ModernaTX.com taken November 15, 2024

The patent describes these impurities as follows:

The term “adduct” or “adduct impurity” refers to the covalent addition of a lipid or other entity (e.g., hydrophobic entity) or polymer chain to a polynucleotide, such as mRNA. An “ionizable lipid-polynucleotide adduct impurity” (also referred to as “impurity group” or “IG”) is a type of adduct that comprises the covalent modification of a polynucleotide (e.g., in a LNP) with an ionizable lipid or a derivative thereof.

When these impurities attach to the mRNA, they can disrupt its ability to be translated into proteins, which could stop the production of the spike protein.

According to the patent, “The presence of adduct impurities can lead to low translation competency of the polynucleotide of the adduct impurity. For instance, in the context of mRNA an adduct includes covalent modification of the mRNA in such a way as to prevent translation of the mRNA.”

This means that these impurities can block the mRNA from producing the spike protein.

Screenshot from ModernaTX.com taken November 15, 2024

Figure 14 in the patent provides perhaps the strongest evidence, showing that ascorbic acid (vitamin C) leads to the highest levels of these impurities compared to other agents tested.

The patent notes:

FIG. 14 is a graph showing percentage of IG detected in LNP compositions comprising mRNA and Compound III or comprising mRNA, Compound III, and 1 mM of select anti-oxidants—e.g., ascorbic acid, L-cysteine, BHA, methionine, lipoic acid, homo cysteine, DDT, DTE, cystamine, DTT, glutathione, N-acetyl cysteine, sodium borohydrate, sodium thiosulfate, TCEP, or sodium thioglycolate, or potassium metabisulfite.

Vitamin C, listed as ascorbic acid, shows the highest impurity formation, suggesting it may be particularly disruptive to the vaccine’s intended function.

Screenshot from ModernaTX.com taken November 15, 2024

Screenshot from ModernaTX.com taken November 15, 2024

While antioxidants like vitamin C are generally used to stabilize molecules, in this case, the presence of ascorbic acid may lead to more impurities rather than fewer, potentially impairing the mRNA’s capacity to produce the spike protein.

The other substances listed in the graph (Figure 14) from the patent, which contribute to impurity formation in the vaccine’s lipid nanoparticles, include:

L-cysteine

BHA (Butylated Hydroxyanisole)

Methionine

Lipoic acid

Homo cysteine

DDT (Dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane)

DTE (Dithioerythritol)

Cystamine

DTT (Dithiothreitol)

Glutathione

N-acetyl cysteine

Sodium borohydrate

Sodium thiosulfate

TCEP (Tris(2-carboxyethyl)phosphine)

Sodium thioglycolate

Potassium metabisulfite

These antioxidants and reducing agents were tested to see how much impurity they would form, with vitamin C (ascorbic acid) showing the highest level.

Moderna’s patent suggests that vitamin C could interfere with the mRNA COVID-19 shot by generating impurities that block spike protein production.

Dr. Richard Bartlett Weighs In

Dr. Richard Bartlett, an ER director, Meritorious Service Award recipient from Texas Health and Human Services, and former advisor to then-Governor Rick Perry’s Health Disparities Task Force, describes the frequent calls he receives from patients struggling with adverse effects believed to be linked to spike protein persistence.

“I frequently get calls from across the state asking what a patient can do to detoxify from the spike protein because they are having adverse symptoms,” he told this website on Friday.

Dr. Bartlett points to a significant discovery in the Moderna patent, which offers insight into a potential approach for mitigating spike protein production using a widely available nutrient.

“The Moderna patent leaves evidence of a treatment strategy using vitamin C to disrupt spike protein production,” he said. “This is good news.”

The Texas physician underscores the importance of this finding, reminding us that:

“The spike protein is what causes the pathology of all disease symptoms of COVID.”

mRNA Jab Risks

mRNA jabs are associated with many problems that lead to negative health outcomes, including ingredients like pseudouridine being linked to cancer growth, frameshifting linked to immune system disorders, DNA contamination, and spike protein toxicity.

A January study published by Moderna scientists in Nature Reviews Drug Discovery confirms there are toxicity risks associated with COVID shots that use mRNA-based platforms.

The study states that “avoiding unacceptable toxicity with mRNA drugs and vaccines presents challenges” and that “[l]ipid nanoparticle structural components, production methods, route of administration and proteins produced from complexed mRNAs all present toxicity concerns.”

This website has reported how COVID jab spike protein is associated with prolonged presence in human tissue (up to 245 days), immune disorders causing severe inflammation, and enhanced cancer cell survival during chemotherapy.

For those who regret taking the mRNA COVID-19 shot, this patent offers some hope: if vitamin C can interfere with spike protein production, it may help reduce the potential negative health effects associated with the shot, including issues like spike protein toxicity and immune system disorders.

Editor’s Note: This article builds on the pioneering work and findings of Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, who, in a recent interview with Children’s Health Defense, reported discovering “blinking lights” and “self-assembling nanotechnology” in the blood of individuals who received COVID-19 shots, which she describes as potentially forming “microchips” capable of emitting signals. You can watch Dr. Mihalcea’s presentation on vitamin C and the COVID jab here.

