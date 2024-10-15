Screenshot from X.com/ChildrensHD taken Monday, October 14, 2024

In a startling new interview with Children’s Health Defense (CHD), Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD, claims to have identified “blinking lights” in the blood of individuals who have received a COVID-19 shot.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

Using a powerful 4000x microscope, Dr. Mihalcea says she discovered these lights in samples taken from both living and deceased individuals, pointing to what she describes as “self-assembling nanotechnology” within the blood.

“What you see here is a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 injection when it was first put on a slide,” Dr. Mihalcea begins, showing slides under 100x magnification. “In the background, you see all of these blinking lights and extreme activity.”

She says that these self-assembling structures, which she refers to as “microchips,” are emitting what she describes as a “MAC address phenomenon” based on her studies.

Dr. Mihalcea describes these entities as “nano- and micro-robots” that can communicate and work together via light signals.

“They are communicating with each other via light signal and they are collaborating to self-assemble these larger structures that are microchips,” she states, framing this activity as “in the realm of self-assembling nanotechnology.”

She then shows an example of what she claims to be a “micro-robot emitting blue light” and explains how this phenomenon has appeared in blood samples as well.

“This background swarming is what I’ve seen in the human blood, and I will show you later images of that,” she says. “They’re dead. They’re dead.”

Dr. Mihalcea asserts that further analysis of the COVID-19 injections uncovered “54 undeclared chemical elements, including fluorescent graphene oxide, and I have documented the fluorescence phenomena in the blood.”

She claims this technology is not exclusive to COVID-19 jabs, stating, “I’ve looked at many childhood vaccinations now under the microscope, and they have the same self-assembling nanotechnology.”

You can read Dr. Mihalcea’s Substack here.

Watch her presentation to CHD below:

Source: Twitter/X (@ChildrensHD)

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

SAVE 10% USE CODE 'FLEETWOOD'