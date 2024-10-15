'Blinking Lights' and 'Self-Assembling Nanotech' Found in COVID-19 Shot: Dr. Ana Mihalcea (Video)
Interview with Children's Health Defense.
In a startling new interview with Children’s Health Defense (CHD), Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD, claims to have identified “blinking lights” in the blood of individuals who have received a COVID-19 shot.
Using a powerful 4000x microscope, Dr. Mihalcea says she discovered these lights in samples taken from both living and deceased individuals, pointing to what she describes as “self-assembling nanotechnology” within the blood.
“What you see here is a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 injection when it was first put on a slide,” Dr. Mihalcea begins, showing slides under 100x magnification. “In the background, you see all of these blinking lights and extreme activity.”
She says that these self-assembling structures, which she refers to as “microchips,” are emitting what she describes as a “MAC address phenomenon” based on her studies.
Dr. Mihalcea describes these entities as “nano- and micro-robots” that can communicate and work together via light signals.
“They are communicating with each other via light signal and they are collaborating to self-assemble these larger structures that are microchips,” she states, framing this activity as “in the realm of self-assembling nanotechnology.”
She then shows an example of what she claims to be a “micro-robot emitting blue light” and explains how this phenomenon has appeared in blood samples as well.
“This background swarming is what I’ve seen in the human blood, and I will show you later images of that,” she says. “They’re dead. They’re dead.”
Dr. Mihalcea asserts that further analysis of the COVID-19 injections uncovered “54 undeclared chemical elements, including fluorescent graphene oxide, and I have documented the fluorescence phenomena in the blood.”
She claims this technology is not exclusive to COVID-19 jabs, stating, “I’ve looked at many childhood vaccinations now under the microscope, and they have the same self-assembling nanotechnology.”
You can read Dr. Mihalcea’s Substack here.
Watch her presentation to CHD below:
Source: Twitter/X (@ChildrensHD)
*
A Covid-19 Bio-weapon Cure?
*
[10/12/2024 5:21 AM]
Just took my first dose 1800 MG EDTA with 3000 Vitamin C with Rose Hips. Took with 3 - 12 oz of water. Both of these things work very fast in the body. The EDTA that is not destroyed in the stomach immediately binds with heavy metals and is eliminated from the body. I have not found any coated EDTA yet, have found suppository applications witch are coated for different reasons then to keep the stomach acid from degrading the usable dosage. The most effective means of dosage is intravenously.
[10/12/2024 5:24 AM]
I will take my vitamin E, charcoal and multivitamin a little later. The water works its way through my system with in a few hours. I am still in my over night fast mode.
[10/12/2024 5:30 AM]
What I am doing is a two month test of this dosage with the one bottle of EDTA I got from Piping Rock and one bottle of Nature's Way Vitamin C with Rose Hips. Will need get one more bottle of those to match up with the EDTA.
[10/12/2024 5:41 AM]
So why do this dosage and why EDTA? Good question. Looking at Bill Gate's patent on his Covid-19 self replicating injection; he lists EDTA as the counter agent. In that injection you have graphine and nano self replicating nanobots. Even if you have not had the injection of Covid-19 bio-weapon it can and does shed onto those close to you. Any way Bill Gate's to keep his karma free of bad ju-ju must tell us peasants why his bio-weapon meant to KILL and enslave us has this get out of jail free card.
[10/12/2024 5:51 AM]
Will it work? Hard to say; but this is a very nasty plan the world elite have come up with and a delivery system that is right into the trusting bodies of all the useless eaters that their group of super rich megalomaniacs has noticed. This is like a SciFi James Bond movie for taking over the world. Slavery is a profitable enterprise and has been for 10,000's of thousands of years. Add this current plan with their Fiat Money System where they will take everything you own and then put you into a 15 minute city under extreme surveillance and 5-6 G bombardment and you have a plan that is well on its way to fullrition.
[10/12/2024 5:56 AM]
I have been watching very closely these last 4-5 years. The only thing I saw happen was a influx of cell towers go up everywhere during that time and a massive move towards smart appliances. Now some of those smart things are starting to blow up indiscriminately in various so called WAR ZONES where it seems OK to mass kill humans with military war machines.
776836, [10/14/2024 7:47 AM]
After 3 days I can 100% say get some EDTA and vitamin C and use it.
776836, [10/14/2024 10:29 AM]
The outcome of three days of EDTA can be spewed by many factors and a longer run is necessary. Today I am noticing more energy, enough more that I am noticing it. My thinking is clearer. My chest pains seem to have gone away for the most part. I do not know if these are trends that will persist.
776836, [10/14/2024 10:34 AM]
I will be getting more and will share with family and neighbors. I might change the reason they want the EDTA since most everybody here is a Covid-19 believer and few seem to think that the spraying of chemicals in the sky is a real thing .
*
Such a government has no right to exist.
Stop Paying Income taxes.
Stop Supporting this Abusive, War Mongering, Corrupt Government
All War is Evil. No More War.
*
