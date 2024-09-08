A peer-reviewed study published in July in the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research confirms the presence of self-assembling nanotech structures in mRNA COVID-19 jabs, which were widely marketed as “safe and effective.”

The study authors conducted a systematic analysis of observable real-time injuries at the cellular level in recipients of the COVID shot.

They noted how these drugs have been “often-mandated” throughout the pandemic.

There have since been “a plethora of independent research studies of the modified RNA injectable gene therapies, most notably those manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna,” the authors write.

In the study, the contents of COVID injectables “were examined under a stereomicroscope at up to 400X magnification.”

“Carefully preserved specimens were cultured in a range of distinct media to observe immediate and long-term cause-and-effect relationships between the injectables and living cells under carefully controlled conditions.”

Startlingly, the researchers uncovered “numerous—on the order of 3~4 x 10^6 (3-4 million) per milliliter of the injectable—visible artificial self-assembling entities.”

This was “[i]n addition to cellular toxicity,” the authors note.

These structures ranged in size from 1 to over 100 microns and exhibited a variety of shapes, including “animated worm-like entities, discs, chains, spirals, tubes, [and] right-angle structures containing other artificial entities within them.”

All of the structures were “exceedingly beyond any expected and acceptable levels of contamination of the COVID-19 injectables.”

Incubation studies “revealed the progressive self-assembly of many artifactual structures.”

But as time progressed during incubation, “simple one-and two-dimensional structures over two or three weeks became more complex in shape and size developing into stereoscopically visible entities in three-dimensions.”

The authors described the various shapes the structures take.

“They resembled carbon nanotube filaments, ribbons, and tapes, some appearing as transparent, thin, flat membranes, and others as three-dimensional spirals, and beaded chains,” they write.

Some of the structures even “seemed to appear and then disappear over time.”

The authors believe the structures indicate the use of nanotechnology.

“Our observations suggest the presence of some kind of nanotechnology in the COVID-19 injectables,” they conclude.

From the study findings, “reasonable inferences can be drawn about observed injuries worldwide that have occurred since the injectables were pressed upon billions of individuals.”

You can download the full study below:

You can download the full study below:

Dr. John Campbell, a retired nurse educator and popular YouTuber known for his videos about health topics, particularly related to the COVID-19 pandemic, broke down the study’s findings in a video you can watch below.

It’s worth mentioning Dr. Cambell took down the video after receiving input from his colleagues.

In a Sunday X (Twitter) post, he wrote: “Several friends were uncomfortable with this paper on nanostructures. I have therefore deleted my video report on this paper until it’s scientific validity, or otherwise, is clarified. It is good that we have such a global community of expertise to advise in near real time.”

