Last week, renowned medical expert and COVID-19 treatment pioneer Dr. Richard Bartlett delivered alarming testimony before the Louisiana House of Representatives Select Committee on Homeland Security.

In his expert witness testimony, Dr. Bartlett, a physician with over 30 years of experience and an expert on the Texas Health Disparities Task Force under Governor Rick Perry, criticized the COVID-19 health measures and made urgent recommendations for future legislation.

The September 25 meeting at the Louisiana Capitol was held to receive testimony from the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP).

The primary focus of the testimony was an after-action report on the state’s response to the COVID pandemic, highlighting key lessons learned from their handling of the crisis.

Dr. Bartlett’s most striking claim: early treatment options, including the inexpensive and widely available steroid Budesonide, could have prevented up to 90% of COVID-deaths.

Early Treatment Suppression

Dr. Bartlett began by highlighting his role in developing an early COVID treatment protocol that was later validated by Oxford University in the STOIC trial.

He emphasized that early use of Budesonide, a generic inhaled steroid, could have dramatically reduced hospitalizations and saved lives.

“Over 90 percent of patients that had COVID, if they were treated early with just Budesonide—this inexpensive, safe treatment—would not go to an E.R., would not go to the hospital, and would not even go to an urgent care center,” Bartlett said, citing findings from the STOIC and PRINCIPLE trials conducted by Oxford.

In the STOIC trial, inhaled budesonide reduced the need for urgent care or hospitalization by 91% among participants with early-stage COVID who received the treatment, compared to those who received usual care.

Specifically, only 1% of participants treated with budesonide required hospitalization or emergency care, compared to 14% in the usual care group.

Per Oxford:

The findings from 146 people—of whom half took 800 micrograms of the medication twice a day and half were on usual care—suggests that inhaled budesonide reduced the relative risk of requiring urgent care or hospitalisation by 90% in the 28-day study period. Participants allocated the budesonide inhaler also had a quicker resolution of fever, symptoms and fewer persistent symptoms after 28 days.

However, Bartlett claimed that these findings were discredited by figures like Dr. Anthony Fauci and the World Health Organization (WHO), who, according to him, waged “a concerted campaign around the world to discredit early treatment.”

Instead, the federal response focused on vaccines.

“We were told, ‘If you’re sick, go home, tough it out with Tylenol, and wait till you’re very sick. And if you get very sick, then we have a ventilator for you,” Bartlett said.

“Later, it took several months, but the evidence came out that when people were put on a ventilator, actually the death rate was 80 percent once you got put on a ventilator,” he added.

Vaccine Concerns and Human Experimentation

Bartlett also voiced his concerns about COVID shots, specifically highlighting the use of Emergency Use Authorizations (EUA) and lack of informed consent.

Informed consent is the process of providing patients with clear information about their treatment options and risks, enabling them to make voluntary and informed decisions about their healthcare.

Emergency use authorization means “[y]ou’re doing a human experiment in real-time,” Bartlett explained, stressing that patients were not properly informed about the risks.

He recounted how his own daughter suffered adverse effects after taking the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was later pulled from the market due to safety concerns.

“It was never FDA approved because so many people were dying and being permanently disabled by that vaccine. It was withdrawn from the market. It will never be FDA-approved,” he stated.

Bartlett further pointed out that the vaccines contain harmful ingredients not meant for human use.

Citing data sheets from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), he mentioned that several chemicals, including pseudouridine and tromethamine, are classified as “not for human or veterinary use.”

He questioned why these substances were included in the vaccines without adequate disclosure to the public.

“Patient rights were trampled. They were suspended,” he said.

Alarming Side Effects and Censorship

In addition to vaccine safety, Bartlett warned of serious side effects that he witnessed in his work as an emergency room doctor.

He recounted cases of patients experiencing strokes and heart attacks shortly after receiving the vaccine.

He referenced a study from the University of Basel that found 2.8% of patients who received the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines had elevated troponin levels, a marker of heart damage.

“Which heart cells are you okay with dying, and how many?” Bartlett asked the Louisiana lawmakers.

He also criticized the suppression of dissenting medical opinions, referencing how social media platforms, in coordination with government agencies, censored information on early treatments.

“Mark Zuckerberg admitted in front of the whole world to Congress that he colluded with the government to censor and suppress information about COVID early treatment. That would include early treatment as an option, and it would include information about vaccines,” Bartlett said, calling it a violation of free speech and informed consent.

Dr. Bartlett’s Recommendations for Future Legislation

Bartlett concluded his testimony with a series of recommendations aimed at safeguarding public health in future pandemics.

Among his key points were:

Protect Patient Rights and Informed Consent: Bartlett stressed that informed consent must be restored and protected. He emphasized that "informed consent has three components: patients have a right to know every treatment option, the risk and benefit of every treatment option, and if there’s a conflict of interest financially.” He added, “All three of those points were violated in every state.” Protect the Doctor-Patient Relationship: Bartlett emphasized the sanctity of the doctor-patient relationship and called for laws to protect it from government interference. No government agency person, especially those who have never treated a patient, should have control over that relationship, the Texas doctor argued. He stressed that this relationship must be safeguarded to ensure trust and proper medical care. Make the Nuremberg Code State Law: “The Nuremberg Code is international law about human experimentation and it came after World War Two and it says you cannot do human experimentation without giving informed consent,” Bartlett explained. “Informed consent has not been given to the good people of Louisiana concerning the biggest human experiment in the history of the world. You need to codify it and make it state law so you can enforce it on a state level.” Prohibit Bioweapon Creation and Deployment: Bartlett called for legislation to prohibit the creation and deployment of bioweapons, particularly those produced through gain-of-function research. He cited loopholes in the Biological Weapons Convention Treaty and warned that bioweapons disguised as vaccines pose a serious threat. State Law Prohibiting modRNA Gene Therapy: Dr. Bartlett recommended legislation banning the use of mRNA gene therapy drugs like COVID mRNA injections. Penalties for Misleading Pharmaceutical Advertising: Bartlett urged the legislature to impose penalties on pharmaceutical companies that promote products without providing full transparency or informed consent. He noted that the marketing of COVID jabs as “safe and effective” lacked critical information about risks, saying, “If they do that, you need to have penalties in state law.” Penalties for Restricting Constitutional Rights: Bartlett called for a bill that “enforces state-level penalties and fines for violations of constitutional rights, including freedoms of assembly, travel, speech, and religion.” Remove Legal Protections for Pharmaceutical Companies: He argued for the removal of legal protections that shield pharmaceutical companies from liability when their products cause harm. Referring to current laws like the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Act, he explained, “You cannot sue a vaccine manufacturer even if it's proven that it killed you or killed your baby or caused you to go blind.” Recently, U.S. Representative Paul Gosar (R-AZ) introduced the ‘End the Vaccine Carveout Act,’ a bill that would “strip vaccine manufacturers of their unjust liability shields” on a federal level. Address the Release of Genetically Modified Mosquitoes: Bartlett raised concerns about genetically modified mosquitoes being released on the Gulf Coast and across the country, warning that they are a known vector for disease. He urged Louisiana lawmakers to prohibit the release of these mosquitoes, asking the legislators, “Did you know mosquitoes are being released on the Gulf Coast, the West Coast, the East Coast—made in factories?” Domestic Production of Pharmaceuticals: Bartlett highlighted the importance of reducing reliance on foreign pharmaceutical manufacturing. He explained that “80 to 90 percent of the medicines for people in Louisiana are made in China and India,” and recommended that Louisiana pass legislation to incentivize the domestic production of generic medicines to avoid supply chain vulnerabilities.

The Louisiana legislature is now tasked with weighing Bartlett’s recommendations as they consider new policies to protect public health and patient rights in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can watch Dr. Bartlett’s testimony and advice to the Louisiana House below:

