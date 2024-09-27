U.S. Representative Paul Gosar (R-AZ) has introduced H.R. 9828, the ‘End the Vaccine Carveout Act,’ a bill that would “strip vaccine manufacturers of their unjust liability shields,” according to a press release.

As of this month, there have been 2,624,640 total adverse events (injuries) linked to all vaccines since 1990, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

Significantly, 1,645,999 (62.71%) of those vaccine injuries are linked to COVID-19 injections alone, which have only been available since December 2020.

However, fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events that do occur are ever reported to the CDC in the first place, according to a 2010 analysis submitted by Harvard doctors to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.

If that’s correct, there may have been closer to a quarter-billion (262,464,000) injuries linked to all vaccines since 1990, the majority related to COVID jabs.

Since 1986, vaccine manufacturers have been shielded from lawsuits that would have been brought by the vaccine-injured.

This reality has come under scrutiny recently, especially in light of COVID jabs being linked to millions of deaths since their rollouts.

Big Pharma’s liability protection “has resulted in hundreds of billions of dollars in profits for Big Pharma while leaving tens of thousands of people without the ability to seek legal justice and compensation for injuries caused by vaccines,” the release from Rep. Gosar’s office states.

The Arizona representative issued the following statement after introducing his new bill:

“Although federal bureaucrats and Big Pharma insist that vaccines are safe, there is an unfortunate lack of science regarding the safety of vaccines. For example, a review of 12,000 scientific papers by the Institute of Medicine published in 2012 found that 98% of injuries studied were either caused by or may have been caused by a vaccine. Another government study found that while vaccines caused injuries in 10 percent of cases, only one percent get reported, meaning those injured by vaccines are vastly undercounted. Furthermore, according to the Center for Disease Control’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, nearly 20,000 Americans were reported as having been killed to date by a COVID-19 vaccine, equating to one death for every 14,000 people vaccinated, much higher than the one in a million deaths that is normally cited for dangerous vaccines. Government bureaucrats and scientists responsible for approving vaccines are in bed with Big Pharma, often owning pharmaceutical stocks, serving as consultants and receiving lucrative contracts from pharmaceutical companies that pressure them to produce favorable results which is in direct violation of federal law. Worse, many scientists and researchers in government agencies develop patents for vaccines that are approved by the very agencies they work for, creating a conflict of interest and raising serious questions about the impartiality of their decisions. Under current law, it is nearly impossible to hold vaccine manufacturers liable for injuries caused by vaccines due to a 1986 law that unfairly created a special immunity carveout for Big Pharma, making it very difficult for vaccine-injured victims to win in a court of law. My legislation strips away current immunity provisions unfairly shielding Big Pharma from the harms caused by their products and allows those injured by vaccines to pursue a civil lawsuit in state or federal court. Big Pharma doesn’t deserve a get-out-of-jail-free card for injuries caused by their harmful vaccines.”

The press release went on to explain how in 1986, Congress passed the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NVCIA), shielding vaccine manufacturers from liability and making it nearly impossible for victims to win in court.

Plaintiffs must prove the manufacturer knowingly withheld safety information, engaged in illegal activity, or failed to exercise due care—an almost impossible burden of proof.

Though the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) are tasked with approving vaccines, “there exists a massive conflict of interest, since the scientists who work at these agencies license the patents to vaccine manufacturers and, in so doing, earn up to $150,000 in royalties.”

“Furthermore, voting members on the boards that advise the CDC and the NIH owned stocks in vaccine manufacturers, engaged in contract work for vaccine manufacturers, and received grants from vaccine manufacturers,” the release added.

Current cosponsors for the legislation include: Representatives Andy Biggs, Lauren Boebert, Josh Brecheen, Tim Burchett, Eric Burlison, Mike Collins, Eli Crane, Warren Davidson, Byron Donalds, Matt Gaetz, Bob Good, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Harriet Hageman, Andy Harris, Clay Higgins, Ronny Jackson, Anna Paulina Luna, Nancy Mace, Thomas Massie, Mary E. Miller, Cory Mills, Barry Moore, Troy E. Nehls, Ralph Norman, Andy Ogles, Bill Posey, Chip Roy, Keith Self, Victoria Spartz, and Randy K. Weber Sr.

