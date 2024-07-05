A study published last weekend in the peer-reviewed, open-access scientific journal Microorganisms has brought to light significant concerns regarding the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 shots.

Conducted by Marco Alessandria and colleagues, the study critically analyzed all-cause mortality during COVID inoculation campaigns in the Italian province of Pescara, revealing some alarming results.

SAVE 10% USE CODE 'FLEETWOOD'

Higher All-Cause Death Risks for Injected Individuals

Strikingly, the study “found all-cause death risks to be even higher for those vaccinated with one and two doses compared to the unvaccinated.”

The researchers reported hazard ratios (HR) indicating that individuals vaccinated with one dose had an HR of 2.40, while those with two doses had an HR of 1.98, both showing a higher risk compared to the unvaccinated population.

In simpler terms, the researchers found that people who had received one dose of the COVID jab were 2.4 times more likely to die from any cause than those who had not been vaccinated at all.

Similarly, people who had received two doses were 1.98 times more likely to die from any cause compared to the unvaccinated group.

This means that the risk of dying from any cause was higher for those who had been injected with one or two doses compared to those who had not received the jab.

Significant Reduction in Life Expectancy

The study also found that “subjects vaccinated with two doses lost 37% of life expectancy compared to the unvaccinated population.”

In other words, the study found that people who received two doses of the COVID shot lived, on average, 37% less of their expected lifespan compared to people who did not receive the vaccine.

For instance, if the average life expectancy for an unvaccinated person was 80 years, then a person vaccinated with two doses might expect to live around 50.4 years, which is 37% less than 80 years.

This loss was quantified using Restricted Mean Survival Time (RMST) and Restricted Mean Time Lost (RMTL), which showed that during the study’s follow-up period, the vaccinated population had a statistically significant decrease in life expectancy.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

Ineffectiveness of Booster Doses

Another crucial finding was the ineffectiveness of booster doses.

The researchers confirmed that “the booster doses were ineffective.”

This conclusion was drawn from the analysis, which showed that despite receiving three or more doses, the risk of all-cause death was not significantly reduced compared to the unvaccinated population.

Increased Risk of Death from Non-COVID-19 Causes

The study highlights a broader concern regarding the overall impact of COVID jabs on mortality.

“We should admit that vaccination increases the risk of death for causes other than COVID-19, either by direct damage (adverse effects) or by indirect damage, such as to the immune system,” the authors write.

This statement underscores the potential adverse effects of the vaccine beyond its intended purpose of preventing COVID-19.

The authors suggest that further studies with larger populations and longer follow-ups are necessary to confirm these findings.

They also call for a re-evaluation of public health policies concerning COVID injections, especially given the observed increase in non-COVID-related deaths.

You can read the full study below:

Microorganisms 12 01343 (1) 358KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood