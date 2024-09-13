Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo has advised against the use of mRNA COVID-19 shots in his state, according to a Thursday press release from the Florida Department of Health.

The department advised healthcare providers to remain “up to date with current literature related to COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, and the importance of providing patients with informed consent.”

The press release emphasized how the most recent booster approval was “granted in the absence of booster-specific clinical trial data performed in humans.”

It also mentioned how the booster “does not protect against the currently dominant strain, accounting for approximately 37% of infections in the United States.”

It pointed out how there are currently “limited data to inform whether these boosters offer any substantial protection against the virus and subsequent circulating variants.”

Despite randomized clinical trials normally being used to approve therapeutics, the federal government “has not required COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers to demonstrate their boosters prevent hospitalizations or death from COVID-19 illness,” the press release explains.

“Additionally, the federal government has failed to provide sufficient data to support the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 boosters, or acknowledge previously demonstrated safety concerns associated with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, including: prolonged circulation of mRNA and spike protein in some vaccine recipients, increased risk of lower respiratory tract infections, and increased risk of autoimmune disease after vaccination.”

Surgeon General Ladapo has recommended citizens of his state not take mRNA COVID jabs.

“Based on the high rate of global immunity and currently available data, the State Surgeon General advises against the use of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines,” the announcement states.

Safety and Efficacy Concerns

The press release listed the following safety and efficacy concerns regarding the COVID shot:

“The mRNA COVID-19 vaccines present a risk of subclinical and clinical myocarditis and other cardiovascular conditions among otherwise healthy individuals.”

“The mRNA COVID-19 vaccine may be associated with an increased risk of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).”

“The mRNA COVID-19 vaccine may be associated with an increased risk of autoimmune diseases including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis.”

“Throughout the pandemic, studies across geographic regions found that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are associated with negative effectiveness after four to six months. As efficacy waned, studies showed that COVID-19 vaccinated individuals developed an increased risk for infection.”

“Elevated levels of mRNA and spike protein from the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine persist among some individuals for an indefinite period, which may carry health risks.”

“Potential DNA integration from the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines pose unique and elevated risk to human health and to the integrity of the human genome, including the risk that DNA integrated into sperm or egg gametes could be passed onto offspring of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine recipients.”

“There is unknown risk of potential adverse impacts with each additional dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine; currently individuals may have received five to seven doses (and counting) of this vaccine over a 3-year period.”

Recommendations for Overall Health

The Florida Surgeon General recommends improving habits and overall health to manage and reduce the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and obesity, which are risk factors for serious illness from COVID.

Dr. Ladapo and the department encourage Floridians to prioritize their overall health by staying physically active, minimizing processed foods, prioritizing vegetables and healthy fats, and spending time outdoors to support necessary vitamin D levels.

