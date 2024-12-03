An exhaustive compilation of over 250 peer-reviewed scientific studies led by Dr. Martin Wucher highlights a growing body of evidence showing that the spike protein—the key component of COVID-19 mRNA injections—is highly pathogenic.

Originally part of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the spike protein functions as a “key” to bind and infect human cells, a summary of the document explains.

mRNA shots work by forcing cells to produce spike proteins, which are said to trigger an immune response that generates antibodies.

However, these studies reveal that the spike protein itself can cause significant harm, independent of the virus.

The research, compiled into two sections, details the damaging effects of the spike protein when studied outside the context of the full virus.

The first section provides an alphabetical list of studies confirming its pathogenicity, while the second categorizes research by the tissues and organ systems affected, mechanisms of harm, and clinical pathology findings.

Many studies relied on recombinant spike proteins or pseudoviral vectors, demonstrating adverse effects unrelated to the rest of the viral machinery.

This growing evidence raises significant concerns about the safety of COVID-19 mRNA jabs, which rely on the production of large quantities of spike proteins in the body.

These proteins are shown to have the potential to harm various tissues and systems.

The findings point to risks of inflammation, immune dysfunction, and long-term health complications directly linked to the spike protein.

As questions mount about the long-term implications of repeated exposure to spike proteins through vaccination, this research underscores the need for a reevaluation of mRNA vaccine safety protocols.

It also highlights the importance of transparency and rigorous oversight in public health decisions.

Corresponding author Erik Sass, available at eriksass@gmail.com, offers further details for researchers, healthcare professionals, and policymakers seeking to understand these risks.

