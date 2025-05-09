Depopulationist vaccine fanatic Bill Gates has confirmed his Gates Foundation “will close its doors permanently” on December 31, 2045.

Gates made the announcement on Thursday, the same day this website reported that 260 South African children were infected with tuberculosis in a study his organization funded.

In a publication on his website GatesNotes.com, titled “My new deadline: 20 years to give away virtually all my wealth,” the globalist billionaire gave himself a “new deadline: 20 years to give away virtually all my wealth.”

“During the first 25 years of the Gates Foundation, we gave away more than $100 billion. Over the next two decades, we will double our giving,” Gates writes. “I will give away virtually all my wealth through the Gates Foundation over the next 20 years to the cause of saving and improving lives around the world. And on December 31, 2045, the foundation will close its doors permanently.”

Critics have described his article as self-congratulatory and narcissistic, noting that he even brags about how he “read[s] a lot of books.”

Those opposed to his goal to “lower [the world population] by, perhaps, 10 or 15 percent” through his foundation’s efforts are celebrating the news.

But Gates is still certain he will achieve his goals:

“This is a change from our original plans. When Melinda and I started the Gates Foundation in 2000, we included a clause in the foundation’s very first charter: The organization would sunset several decades after our deaths. A few years ago, I began to rethink that approach. More recently, with the input from our board, I now believe we can achieve the foundation’s goals on a shorter timeline, especially if we double down on key investments and provide more certainty to our partners.”

He believes he will accomplish this because “[o]ver the next two decades, we will double our giving,” predicting that the foundation “will spend more than $200 billion between now and 2045.”

He still “look[s] forward to filling my days with strategy reviews, meetings with partners, and learning trips for as long as I can,” and to making the world more “equitable”—a deceptive Cultural Marxist term often used to mask anti-Western initiatives in the language of social justice and global progress.

“Over the next twenty years, the foundation will work together with our partners to make as much progress towards our vision of a more equitable world as possible,” he forecasts.

Gates’ next steps will focus on new “vaccines and medicines, and we know how to get them to the people who need them most thanks to organizations like Gavi and the Global Fund.”

Ironically, the billionaire claimed his organization has been “making huge progress on tuberculosis,” despite funding recent studies that saw hundreds of previously healthy, impoverished children infected with the bacteria.

While Gates’ announcement that his foundation will shut down by 2045 may seem like cause for celebration, it more likely signals a final, accelerated phase of his agenda—one in which he plans to unleash double the funding, double the influence, and double the damage under the guise of “equity” and “health.”

