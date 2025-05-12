A powerful new bill in Texas would dramatically expand access to electronic vaccine exemption forms for schoolchildren—without tracking or reporting who downloads them.

Texas House Bill 1586 was filed in December and is sponsored by an impressive 44 Republican lawmakers and led by Reps. Lacey Hull, John McQueeney, Greg Bonnen, Jeff Leach, and Giovanni Capriglione, is now on the General State Calendar after clearing committee earlier this month.

The legislation—titled “Relating to an exemption from required immunizations for school enrollment”—revises several key provisions in the Texas Health and Safety Code §161.0041, ensuring easier, more private access to exemption forms for families seeking to opt out of required immunizations.

“The department shall develop a blank affidavit form for a person to use in claiming an exemption from a required immunization under this section and post the affidavit form in a printable format on the department’s Internet website,” reads the revised subsection (c).

Critically, the bill removes language that previously required families to submit a written request just to obtain a form.

Under HB 1586, that option remains—but Texans can now download it directly from the state website without asking permission.

It also explicitly states:

“A person may not be required to provide any information to obtain a blank affidavit form under this subsection.”

That means no names, no addresses, no reasons—a move many are praising as a win for informed consent and medical privacy.

No More Seals. No More Surveillance.

HB 1586 deletes the existing requirement for the exemption form to include a seal or anti-reproduction security device—removing unnecessary barriers that made the process more burdensome than needed.

But the bill keeps the only part that matters: a clear acknowledgment of risks and benefits.

“The affidavit form shall contain a statement indicating that the person or, if a minor, the person’s parent, managing conservator, or guardian understands the benefits and risks of immunizations and the benefits and risks of not being immunized,” it says.

In other words, it honors informed decision-making, not government coercion.

The new bill also allows the department to track how many times the form is accessed or requested—but bans it from tracking who accessed it.

“The department may maintain a record of the total number of times an affidavit form was accessed on the department’s Internet website or requested under Subsection (c).” “The department may not maintain a record of any personally identifying information of individuals who download, access, request, or submit an affidavit form under this section.”

This language directly opposes efforts by public health agencies to surveil parents who decline vaccination for their children—especially during rising backlash over coercive pandemic policies.

Support Is Massive

The bill has strong backing from 44 Republican co-sponsors, an unusually high number for a health-related policy.

Supporters include names like:

Rep. Briscoe Cain

Rep. Shelley Luther

Rep. Katrina Pierson

Rep. Matthew Shaheen

Rep. Ellen Troxclair

Rep. Candy Noble

Rep. Stan Gerdes

Rep. Terri Leo-Wilson

Rep. Mitch Little

Rep. David Spiller

and dozens more.

This level of support shows how dramatically the vaccine debate has shifted in Texas since 2020—when families were mocked or punished for questioning vaccine safety and mandates.

When It Would Take Effect

If the bill receives two-thirds support in both chambers, it takes effect immediately. If not, it automatically becomes law on September 1, 2025, in time for the 2025-2026 school year.

“This Act applies beginning with the 2025–2026 school year,” the bill states.

The Department of State Health Services must update the affidavit form “not later than the 30th day after the effective date of this Act.”

Why It Matters

For years, Texas parents seeking immunization exemptions faced bureaucratic delays, excessive red tape, and government record-keeping on their private health choices.

HB 1586 would eliminate all of that.

In a state that prides itself on liberty and parental rights, this bill may be the most important vaccine-related legislation since COVID.

And with 44 representatives behind it—it’s no longer a fringe issue.

It’s the new mainstream.

Do you support medical freedom? Follow the bill's progress

