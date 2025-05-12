JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Kevin Stillwagon's avatar
Dr. Kevin Stillwagon
2h

The push for this bill comes amid a significant increase in vaccine exemption requests in Texas. Since 2018, the number of requests submitted to the state health agency has more than doubled, rising from approximately 45,900 to over 93,000 in 2024. This trend reflects a growing movement among some Texans advocating for expanded vaccine choice rights!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
3h

Good going Texas! Now for the rest of the states that DONT have a very similar process for opting out. Heck, just ban all jabs. But for the time being .....

Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jon Fleetwood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture