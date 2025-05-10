Dr. Richard Bartlett (left) and Dr. Ben Edwards (right) in Mikki Willis’ A Little World

In his powerful new short film A Little World, director Mikki Willis travels to the heart of a supposed “measles outbreak” in Gaines County, Texas. What he uncovers isn’t a public health crisis—it’s a narrative war.

“On March 5th, I received an urgent call from a key doctor at the heart of the measles outbreak in West Texas,” says Willis. “I caught the earliest flight to Levik, then drove an hour and a half west into the rural farmlands of Gaines County.”

There, he finds a Mennonite community targeted by public health officials and corporate media—not because they’re sick, but because they’re independent.

What the Headlines Won’t Say

The mainstream story is that Gaines County is experiencing the state’s worst measles outbreak in decades. What they’re not saying is that the outbreak exploded immediately after a free vaccination campaign that handed out live-virus MMR shots.

As I previously reported in February:

“Measles cases in Gaines County, Texas jumped 242% following a health district campaign to hand out free measles vaccines.”

The shots contain live attenuated measles virus—capable of shedding. The CDC has acknowledged that vaccinated individuals can shed measles virus through urine. Peer-reviewed studies confirm transmission of vaccine-type measles to others.

So when the Texas Department of State Health Services announced a surge from 14 to 48 cases within days of the vaccine drive, the question had to be asked: Did the outbreak begin with the vaccine, not the virus?

In fact, Texas gave 15,000 more MMR shots this year—now it has more measles cases than the entire U.S. had in 2024.

Peer-reviewed research also confirms the live virus in the measles vaccine was created using gain-of-function techniques, including a CD150-to-CD46 receptor shift that enhanced its ability to infect a broader range of human cells—an engineered trait acknowledged by U.S. biodefense experts.

Not a Measles Death

Two child deaths were quickly seized on by the media to stir panic. But frontline doctors paint a very different picture.

Dr. Richard Bartlett:

“The patient that was supposed to be the first reported death of measles was not a death from measles. It was a death from atypical pneumonia.”

Dr. Pierre Kory, who personally reviewed the case:

“She ended up having and was diagnosed as a myopplasma pneumonia and the two antibiotics that she was put on were inappropriate for the organism she had.”

The same fatal protocol was used on a second child.

“Absolutely not,” one doctor says. “This child died of an overwhelming, aggressive, highly resistant E.coli, bacterial pneumonia.”

Yet major outlets still report both as “measles deaths”—to justify policies, not protect children.

Mennonites in the Crosshairs

The Mennonite community lives quietly and biblically. They grow their own food. They rely on home remedies. They don’t take government money. And that makes them a threat.

“We had a private little town and they were targeting us,” one mother explains. “I’m not surprised that it is targeted in imminent community cuz not only can you attack people who are naturally health-minded, but you can also attack religion and religious freedom.”

Just like the Amish in New York—who lost their legal battle against forced vaccination in 2025—the Mennonites are now being painted as dangerous simply for living differently.

The Bigger Agenda

This isn’t about measles. It’s about power.

“Those who grow their own food cannot be starved. Those who heal themselves cannot be kept sick. Those who hold fast to their morals cannot be led astray,” Willis narrates.

A Little World is a beautifully filmed reminder of what happens when independent communities refuse to bend—and why the system works so hard to break them.

Watch the film below. Then ask: Is the outbreak the real threat—or is it the people who don’t need the system?

