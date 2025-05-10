JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LawyerLisa's avatar
LawyerLisa
1m

It really is rolling like another big disease, quick big vaccine scheme.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Rinker's avatar
David Rinker
9m

Spot on. May God save and protect the Mennonites.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Jon Fleetwood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture