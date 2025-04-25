The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Wednesday reported the first confirmed measles case of 2025 in the state.

A later IDPH health advisory said the case involved an unvaccinated adult in Marion, a city located in southern Illinois’ Williamson County.

Unvaccinated individuals can be infected by those vaccinated with the measles (MMR) jab (see section below).

Just weeks before the infection, IDPH had rolled out a “measles simulator dashboard” meant to pressure students and residents into receiving an MMR vaccine.

The dashboard is meant to provide the public “with the ability to review the measles vaccination rates in their child’s school and its risk for an outbreak,” according to an April 9 press release announcing the app.

In the announcement, State Superintendent of Education Dr. Tony Sanders targeted students, school staff, and parents with pro-vaccine messaging.

“Vaccination is the most effective tool we have to prevent the spread of measles and protect the health of our students,” the superintendent said. “We are grateful to IDPH for equipping school leaders, parents, and the public with clear, actionable data to assess measles risk and plan proactively. I encourage every school administrator to explore this resource to support families in staying informed and up to date on vaccinations.”

IDPH “stresses the importance of ensuring everyone in your family is up to date on their immunizations,” the release went on to say. “Individuals can protect themselves and their communities by doing their part and ensuring their families are up to date on all recommended vaccines.”

This type of messaging—paired with a public-facing tool that highlights individual school outbreak risk—was clearly intended to motivate increased vaccination uptake among students, staff, and parents statewide.

Fourteen days after the dashboard’s debut, an unvaccinated adult was said to have become infected with measles.

Live Virus, Live Risk: Infections Emerging After MMR Vaccination Campaigns Raise Alarms

JonFleetwood.com exclusively is keeping track of troubling patterns linking measles infections to recent government-led MMR vaccination campaigns across North America:

The MMR vaccine contains a live measles virus, according to the manufacturer.

The live measles virus in the MMR vaccine is the product of gain-of-function (GOF) laboratory experiments, meaning it is deliberately engineered to enhance its ability to infect more human cells than the wild-type measles virus can and may retain characteristics that enable transmission and replication in the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike.

The live virus in the vaccine can be shed for weeks from the vaccinated, potentially infecting the unvaccinated. A 1995 CDC study found that 83% of vaccinated children had measles virus shed in their urine. An April 2012 publication in the peer-reviewed journal Paediatrics & Child Health reported a child was being investigated after developing a new-onset measles-type rash after receiving a measles vaccine, meaning the shot can cause disease in the vaccinated. Nucleic acid testing confirmed that a “vaccine-type measles virus was being shed in the [child’s] urine.” A 2014 study in Clinical Infectious Diseases confirms that vaccinated individuals can transmit measles to multiple contacts.

There are no peer-reviewed studies that confirm the virus in the measles vaccine is less infectious or replicates less in humans than the wild-type virus found in nature, meaning health officials have no scientific basis for claiming the vaccine strain poses a lower transmission risk to the unvaccinated.

Measles outbreaks have followed government-led vaccination campaigns in Texas, Canada, and Hawaii, raising concerns of vaccine-caused infections.

A 12-month-old girl in Michigan recently infected with measles had received an MMR vaccine.

Southern New Mexico’s most populous and vaccinated county, Doña Ana, recently reported its first measles infection after the state nearly doubled its measles vaccination rate compared to last year.

Virginia’s first confirmed measles case in 2025 occurred in a child following state and local health officials issuing multiple public health announcements urging residents to get the MMR shot.

Now we can add Illinois to the list.

Taken together, the data points suggest a deeply uncomfortable possibility: that government vaccination drives using a live, shedding, lab-altered virus may be fueling the very outbreaks they claim to prevent.

