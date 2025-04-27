The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Friday confirmed a fifth case of measles in Colorado this year in a Denver County adult resident with verified measles (MMR) vaccination records.

The news confirms that measles infections occur in the vaccinated, raising questions about the drug’s alleged benefits.

Dr. Ned Calonge, Chief Medical Officer at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, nevertheless claimed in a press release that the measles vaccine provides “strong protection” and that “cases like this are very rare.”

The department asserted that only “about three out of every 100” (3%) vaccinated individuals can still get measles.

However, if one in five of the state’s confirmed measles cases occurred in a vaccinated individual, that means 20% of Colorado infections are among the vaccinated.

Moreover, only two of the first four cases were said to be in confirmed unvaccinated individuals, while the other two were said not to have confirmed vaccination records.

That means a total of three out of the five Colorado measles cases could be among vaccinated individuals, which in turn would mean that up to as much as 60% of Colorado infections are in the vaccinated.

And since we know the vaccinated can shed for weeks the live vaccine virus to the unvaccinated, it could be that all five cases were caused by the live virus in the vaccine that was engineered with gain-of-function experiments.

The Colorado health department’s own data confirms that a significant portion—at least 20%, but possibly 60%—of the state’s measles cases are among the vaccinated, raising serious questions not only about the vaccine’s so-called “strong protection” but whether the outbreak itself was triggered by shedding from the live, lab-altered virus in the MMR shot.

Live Virus, Live Risk: Infections Emerging After MMR Vaccination Campaigns Raise Alarms

JonFleetwood.com is exclusively keeping a running list of troubling patterns linking measles infections to recent government-led MMR vaccination campaigns across North America:

The MMR vaccine contains a live measles virus, according to the manufacturer.

The live measles virus in the MMR vaccine is the product of gain-of-function (GOF) laboratory experiments, meaning it is deliberately engineered to enhance its ability to infect more human cells than the wild-type measles virus can and may retain characteristics that enable transmission and replication in the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike.

The live virus in the vaccine can be shed for weeks from the vaccinated, potentially infecting the unvaccinated. A 1995 CDC study found that 83% of vaccinated children had measles virus shed in their urine. An April 2012 publication in the peer-reviewed journal Paediatrics & Child Health reported a child was being investigated after developing a new-onset measles-type rash after receiving a measles vaccine, meaning the shot can cause disease in the vaccinated. Nucleic acid testing confirmed that a “vaccine-type measles virus was being shed in the [child’s] urine.” A 2014 study in Clinical Infectious Diseases confirms that vaccinated individuals can transmit measles to multiple contacts.

There are no peer-reviewed studies that confirm the virus in the measles vaccine is less infectious or replicates less in humans than the wild-type virus found in nature, meaning health officials have no scientific basis for claiming the vaccine strain poses a lower transmission risk to the unvaccinated.

Measles outbreaks have followed government-led vaccination campaigns in Texas, Canada, and Hawaii, raising concerns of vaccine-caused infections.

A 12-month-old girl in Michigan recently infected with measles had received an MMR vaccine.

Southern New Mexico’s most populous and vaccinated county, Doña Ana, recently reported its first measles infection after the state nearly doubled its measles vaccination rate compared to last year.

Virginia’s first confirmed measles case in 2025 occurred in a child following state and local health officials issuing multiple public health announcements urging residents to get the MMR shot.

Just weeks after the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) rolled out a “measles simulator dashboard” meant to pressure students and residents into receiving MMR vaccines, Illinois reported its first confirmed measles case of 2025.

Taken together, the data out of Colorado—paired with mounting evidence of vaccine strain shedding, live-virus infections, and post-campaign outbreaks across North America—points to a disturbing possibility: that the MMR shot itself, not wild measles, is fueling today’s so-called measles resurgence.

