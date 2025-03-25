Playback speed
(Video) Texas Gave 15,000 More MMR Shots This Year—Now It Has More Measles Cases Than the Entire U.S. Had in 2024

More vaccinations, more measles.
Jon Fleetwood
Mar 25, 2025
Mar 25
Texas Gave 15,000 More MMR Shots This Year—Now It Has More Measles Cases Than the Entire U.S. Had in 2024

Texas administered 15,000 more measles vaccinations this year compared to 2024—and now there’s a growing measles outbreak that has surpassed the total number of cases reported across the entire United States last year.

