[VIDEO] Why Florida's 'Chemtrail' Bill Won't Stop Cloud-Forming Airplane Emissions
🔴
Apr 04, 2025
Jon Fleetwood Podcast
Independent research journalism exposing health & political systems weaponized against Americans. Seen on RFK Jr.'s Children's Health Defense, Alex Jones' InfoWars, One America News, The Tennpenny Report, Mike Lindell's Frank Speech, & The New American.Independent research journalism exposing health & political systems weaponized against Americans. Seen on RFK Jr.'s Children's Health Defense, Alex Jones' InfoWars, One America News, The Tennpenny Report, Mike Lindell's Frank Speech, & The New American.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post