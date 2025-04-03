The Florida Senate passed Senate Bill 56 (SB 56) today, a landmark piece of legislation making it a felony to engage in geoengineering or intentional weather modification activities in the state.

The legislation, titled “An Act relating to geoengineering and weather modification activities,” prohibits the injection, release, or dispersion of substances into Florida’s atmosphere for the purpose of altering weather, temperature, or sunlight.

It now moves on to Florida’s House of Representatives for consideration.

“The injection, release, or dispersion, by any means, of a chemical, a chemical compound, a substance, or an apparatus into the atmosphere… for the express purpose of affecting the temperature, weather, climate, or intensity of sunlight is prohibited,” the bill states.

Today’s passage represents a sweeping repeal of Florida’s previous weather modification licensing laws—striking more than a dozen sections from the state’s environmental statutes, including licensing provisions, publication requirements, and emergency authorization clauses for weather operations.

“Sections 403.281, 403.291, 403.301, 403.311, 403.321, 403.331, 403.341, 403.351, 403.361, 403.371, 403.381, 403.391, and 403.401, Florida Statutes, are repealed,” the bill reads.

But What About Jet Fuel Cloud Formations?

Florida’s new law makes it a felony to release chemicals into the atmosphere to affect the temperature, weather, climate, or intensity of sunlight.

But what if the source of the majority of the jet emissions we see forming sun- and sky-blocking clouds isn’t from separate sprayers attached to airplanes for explicit geoengineering purposes—but jet fuel exhaust itself?

Researcher Jim Lee argues that modern aviation is geoengineering by design, with metal- and sulfur-doped fuels emitting aerosols that form persistent contrails and artificial cloud cover.

His evidence?

Government patents, EPA-backed studies, and fuel formulations proposing aluminum oxides and sulfur additives for climate control—through standard jet combustion.

The law prohibits intent-based acts—but if aircraft emissions modify the climate as a byproduct of normal operations, is that covered?

Florida’s bill doesn’t mention jet fuel or contrails directly.

That may leave a loophole large enough to fly a 747 through, if Lee’s theory is true.

You don’t need sprayer planes if aviation fuel is already engineered to do the job.

If true, Florida just outlawed tanks—but may have missed the tailpipes.

You can watch my video breakdown of the chemtrail/contrail debate here.

Felony Penalties Now Enforced

Under Section 403.411, it is now a third-degree felony in Florida to conduct geoengineering or weather modification operations.

The bill states that “any person… who conducts a geoengineering or weather modification activity in violation of this section… shall be guilty of a felony of the third degree,” punishable by up to five years in prison and fines up to $100,000. Aircraft operators in violation face additional penalties.

“If an aircraft operator or controller… commits [this act], such person commits a felony of the third degree… punishable… by a fine not exceeding $5,000 and up to 5 years in prison.”

Each offense will be treated as a “separate offense,” meaning multiple charges can be brought for continued violations.

Reporting and Enforcement Mechanism Created

Floridians may now report observed geoengineering activities directly to the state.

“Any person who observes a geoengineering or weather modification activity… may report the observed violation to the department online or by telephone, mail, or e-mail.”

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) must establish both an online form and email address for public reporting and is tasked with investigating credible reports.

If necessary, DEP will refer cases to the Department of Health or the Division of Emergency Management.

Aircraft Surveillance and Public Infrastructure Transparency

Starting October 1, 2025, all operators of public-use airports in Florida must report monthly to the Department of Transportation (DOT) if any aircraft lands, takes off, or refuels at their facilities that is “equipped… to support the intentional emission, injection, release, or dispersion of air contaminants… for the express purpose of affecting temperature, weather, climate, or the intensity of sunlight.”

“The physical presence of any aircraft on public property… equipped with any part, component, device… used to support… emissions… [intended to affect] temperature, weather, climate, or the intensity of sunlight,” must be reported.

Additionally, state funds cannot be used to support any airport or infrastructure noncompliant with this reporting requirement.

“The department may not expend any state funds… to support a project or program… not in compliance with this section.”

DOT must also forward all collected reports to the Department of Environmental Protection and law enforcement to aid in enforcement of Section 403.411.

Funding and Future Regulation

All fines collected under the new law will be deposited into the Air Pollution Control Trust Fund and may only be used for air pollution control efforts.

The DEP and DOT are now authorized to adopt rules necessary to implement the new measures.

The bill was introduced by Senators Garcia, Leek, and Yarborough, and sponsored by the Committees on Rules and Environment and Natural Resources.

