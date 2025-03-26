There’s growing agreement that something unnatural is happening overhead.

The skies we once knew are dimmer, the clouds stranger, and sunlight more often filtered through a strange metallic haze.

And if they’re releasing chemicals over us from airplanes, we weren’t asked for our consent, which raises ethical, health, and legal issues.

But within the anti-geoengineering and weather modification community, there’s a rift about what exactly is causing it.

Is it independent sprayers or jet fuel exhaust?

One Side Says: It’s Sprayers.

Renowned experts like Dane Wigington of GeoEngineeringWatch.org say this is no accident of aviation.

He insists these trails are the result of intentional spraying—deliberate atmospheric aerosol operations carried out by specialized aircraft, using onboard tanks and nozzles to distribute nano-particulate metals like aluminum and barium into the upper atmosphere.

The purpose? Solar radiation management, weather manipulation, and possibly more nefarious goals like environmental degradation, biological interference, or even population control.

Wigington points to historical government weather modification documents, declassified programs, and patents as evidence of a global operation with military fingerprints.

This camp views the operations as covert, compartmentalized, and separate from normal commercial aviation activity.

The trails we see are not just a byproduct of combustion—they’re the output of dedicated aerosol campaigns.

You can watch Wigington’s documentary The Dimming below.

And you can watch Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s (RFK Jr.) interview with Wigington here:

The Other Side Says: It’s the Jet Fuel.

Then there’s the view defended by researcher Jim Lee—a brilliant forensic mapper of the skies whose data-driven approach has won him credibility even among skeptics.

He runs multiple websites that support his view.

Lee doesn’t deny geoengineering is real—he says it’s already happening, even intentionally, but not necessarily through separate “sprayer planes.”

Instead, he shows that commercial aviation itself has been modified to geoengineer the skies through altered fuel formulations and combustion processes.

Why the trails and subsequent cloud formations are visible on some days and not others is explained in the next section.

From peer-reviewed studies, patents, and internal climate engineering proposals dating back to the early ‘90s, Lee has compiled a staggering record.

Jet fuel, he shows, has been doped with sulfur, black carbon, and metallic compounds specifically to modify climate and radiative forcing.

This includes the notorious 1991 “Stratospheric Welsbach Seeding” patent, which suggested using metal oxides through jet fuel itself, not external tanks.

On Lee’s theory, Jet engines are the sprayers—they don’t need tanks because the fuel is the delivery system.

His work draws from official sources: NASA, the Academy of Finland, Rolls-Royce patents, and environmental science literature showing that high sulfur jet fuel emissions lead to artificial cloud formation, long-lasting contrails, and albedo manipulation.

The reason we see massive, persistent white streaks overhead isn’t necessarily because someone flipped a sprayer switch—it’s because modern aviation is, by design, a climate-modifying system.

Studies cited by Lee show that contrails formed from jet exhaust have a net warming or cooling effect depending on the size, altitude, and chemical composition of the particles—and researchers have openly discussed using these effects for climate engineering.

Interestingly, the chemicals that proponents of the independent sprayer apparatus theory say are being injected into the sky—sulfur, aluminum, barium, strontium, etc.—are the very same chemicals found in jet exhaust.

In the United States alone, there were approximately 16.8 million domestic flights in 2024, with an average of about 46,027 flights per day.

In 2023, U.S. jet fuel consumption averaged 1.65 million barrels per day, translating to approximately 602.25 million barrels per year.

From 2004 to 2020, the number of flights worldwide nearly doubled.

These numbers make Lee’s theory more than plausible.

In fact, University of Chicago Professor David Keith, founding director of the Climate Systems Engineering Initiative, confirmed in an August 2012 study that the Earth could be geoengineered with as few as 14 Boeing 747s.

Jim Lee argues that geoengineering is already happening not through separate sprayer planes, but through the jet fuel itself—commercial aviation modified by design to alter the climate using doped fuel that emits climate-altering aerosols with every flight.

What About Visibility?

Lee often points to the Schmidt-Appleman criterion (here), a set of atmospheric conditions that explain when contrails become visible and long-lasting.

The theory goes like this: all planes are emitting particulates all the time, but only when ambient humidity and temperature are in the right range do the trails become visible and persist.

The colder and wetter the section of atmosphere the airplane is passing through, the more likely the trails and subsequent cloud formations will be visible.

The 2009 Whelan et al. paper—backed by NASA, the EPA, and the University of Cork—details how upper atmosphere conditions over Ireland, such as supersaturation and cold temperatures at 35,000 feet, lead to widespread contrail persistence and cloud formation from commercial traffic.

They confirmed that under the right conditions, normal jet exhaust creates massive artificial cirrus cloud cover​.

No tanks needed—just planes, weather, and modified fuels.

You can watch Jim Lee’s interview with Del Bigtree below.

And you can watch Lee’s response to the RFK Jr./Wiginton interview here:

So Who’s Right?

Both camps agree on one thing: what we’re seeing in the skies is not normal.

Whether it’s aerosol tanks mounted on military aircraft or chemicals burned invisibly through jet engines, the result is the same—chemical-laced trails that persist, spread, block sunlight, and disrupt ecosystems.

Wigington warns of a covert military-industrial assault on the environment, carried out through secret spraying programs hidden from the public.

Lee reveals a parallel reality: a legal, openly documented form of climate engineering embedded into commercial aviation through fuel chemistry and combustion physics.

One sees a classified weapons system.

The other sees a normalized, systemic pollutant stream with global consequences.

But both call for the same response: full transparency, criminal accountability, and an end to atmospheric experimentation without informed consent.

With RFK Jr. now heading HHS and states like Tennessee already taking action to outlaw geoengineering, the tide is finally beginning to turn.

The fight for clean air, real weather, and human sovereignty is no longer fringe—it’s now a national issue.

And for those watching the skies, it’s confirmation that the battle is not only real—it’s already underway.

