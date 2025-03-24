RFK Jr. Vows 'HHS Will Do Its Part' to 'Ban Geoengineering Our Climate by Dousing Our Citizens, Our Waterways and Landscapes With Toxins'
Many states are moving to ban weather modification.
On Sunday, U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.) promised his agency would take on geoengineering activities in the country.
All over the world, there are reports of airplanes emitting trails of unknown substances that linger in the skies above, slowly disperse, and eventually turn the sky an unnatural misty gray, raising health and environmental concerns.
This is happening without the consent of the people.
Back in August, Kennedy made a similar commitment to stop airplanes from carrying out the “crime” of releasing chemicals—often referred to as “chemtrails”—into the sky.
In that tweet, he was replying to a post from X user Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) reporting that a “Chemtrail Pilot Whistleblower”—who referred to these substance-emitting airplanes as “tanker terminators”—had admitted that he and his colleagues “are paid more than any other pilot.”
Kennedy replied to the post with seven words: “We are going to stop this crime.”
In his new X post published over the weekend, the HHS secretary was responding to a post from Sayer Ji (@sayerjigmi), a prominent figure in the natural health and wellness space, known for his work as an author, researcher, speaker, and advocate for alternative medicine.
Ji was celebrating the fact that dozens of states have put forward legislative efforts to stop geoengineering.
“The sky-shielding movement is soaring. With Michigan’s recent announcement (bill number pending), 25 U.S. states are officially moving to ban atmospheric geoengineering,” Ji wrote.
“This isn’t fringe. This isn’t future. This is now. We’re backed by a national and international coalition—including members of the Global Wellness Forum, representing tens of millions of concerned citizens in the U.S., and hundreds of millions globally who are rising in solidarity for clean air, clear skies, and sovereign health.”
“We are the breath of a planetary awakening,” he added. “The skies are clearing. The awareness is rising. The tipping point has tipped. This is bigger than weather. It’s about bodily sovereignty, environmental integrity, and the sacred bond between people and planet.”
RFK Jr. commented on Ji’s post, swearing HHS would “do its part” in the fight.
“24 States move to ban geoengineering our climate by dousing our citizens, our waterways and landscapes with toxins,” he writes. “This is a movement every MAHA needs to support. HHS will do its part.”
Ji followed up, praising Kennedy’s renewed pledge:
“Thank you for your courageous and prescient leadership on this advocacy Bobby! America and We the People love and respect you for this beyond words can express.”
What’s Really Happening in Our Skies?
Some experts in the chemtrail/contrail space believe airplanes are outfitted with special apparatuses that spray chemicals into the air behind the planes as they fly.
Others, however, believe the sun- and sky-blocking clouds we observe forming after airplanes leave trails in the atmosphere generally come from jet fuel exhaust itself, not an independent spray apparatus.
Proponents of this view say jet airplanes are always emitting these chemicals, and the reason we see the trails on some days and not others is because certain weather conditions—known as the “Schmidt-Appleman” criterion (see)—make them more visible and prone to become artificial clouds.
Both perspectives agree on one thing: something is happening in our skies that demands urgent investigation, accountability, and action.
With RFK Jr. now at the helm of HHS, promising to confront the toxic geoengineering assault head-on, the momentum behind this movement has never been stronger.
As more leaders step up and more states take action, the fight for clean air, clear skies, and bodily sovereignty is no longer a distant hope—it’s here, and it’s happening.
Jon -- Keep the pressure on this subject -- The key to the Jet Exhaust particulate is evidence of Aluminum on the surface of the Earth, as well as other materials as "Coal Fly Ash" . The pressure on water use, vaccine necessity, all the fear "porn" is generated by people who actually are in truth "mentally Ill". Ideologically extreme mental activities, are either paid, as is going on about the Globe, Panama particularly- or educated from a very young age - By this:
Some historical quotes to gain proper understanding of Orwells Theory of Doublespeak
& Doublethink concerning the deception in Climate political language. Orwell noted:
Doublespeak: language that deliberately obscures, disguises, distorts, or reverses the
meaning of words. ( author ) this is major element of Socio-communissm.
Doublethink: is to know and to not know, to be conscious of complete truthfulness
while telling carefully constructed lies, to hold simultaneously two opinions which
cancel out, knowing them to be contradictory and believing in both of them, to use
logic against logic.
Quote: “The common enemy of humanity is man. In searching for a new enemy to
unite us, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water
shortages, famine and the like would fit the bill. All these dangers are caused by human
intervention, and it is only through changed attitudes and behavior that they can be
overcome. The real enemy then, is humanity itself.” — Club of Rome.
Quote: “No matter if the science of global warming is all phony... climate change
provides the greatest opportunity to bring about justice and equality in the world.”-
Christine Stewart, former Canadian Minister of the Environment.
Quote: “The data doesn’t matter. We’re not basing our recommendations on the data.
We’re basing them on the climate models” Prof. - Chris Folland, Hadley Centre for
Climate Prediction and Research.
Quote: “Global Sustainability requires the deliberate quest of poverty, reduced
resource consumption and set levels of mortality control.” ( Read Eugenics ) -
Professor Maurice King —Director of the UN Rio Accord-
Quote: “the resultant ideal sustainable population is hence more than 500 million but
less than one billion.” - Club of Rome, Goals for Mankind.
Quote: “Current lifestyles and consumption patterns of the affluent middle class -
involving high meat intake, use of fossil fuels, appliances, air-conditioning, and
suburban housing - are not sustainable.” - Maurice Strong, 1992 Rio Earth Summit. Mr.
Strong was a Brundtland Commission senior member.
The ultimate conundrum is: can we regain the intellect lost to years of subtle socio-communist interference within our operations - like sand in the gears, it slowly eats away.
The 47th President and others know, and are trying to stop, by removing UNESCO education,
and the long history of ( Alleged ) Philenthropic Foundations like this:
- 1892 - Departments in Univ. of Chicago, Columbia Univ., Univ. of Wisconsin with E.A. Ross
who has career full of Socio-communist relations. Ross’s book “Social Control” (1901) is the
textbook teaching how a few can gain control over Society. Albin W. Small, first Chair, taught
Sociology as History, Economics, and Political Science. This Department and Albin W. Small
were funded by ROCKEFELLER FOUNDATION.
add this:
- 1916 - Dewey & Education 1916 - Socialist Leader John Dewey’s Textbook still used today,
Dewey said dependency is a power, individuality an illness. There-upon the sane are insane,
the dependent is sane, as he needs the community. The collective is the norm. By 1934
( L.I.D. ) League for Industrial Democracy had student groups in 150 colleges.
Be blessed Jon, and keep going, and I will at 80 try and keep up with more examples to help the young who need more than years of agitprop. This is our house, soon to be their house, not the Shadows of Stalin, Mao, Mussolini, Pol Pot, Gates, Schwab the UN as a deviant operation, and any number of others.
Reading the comments below indicates tolls (paid trolls??) are surfacing with statements designed to misdirect, create doubt, minimize the impact and confuse the issue.
Please visit: geoengineeringwatch.org if you are looking for truth.