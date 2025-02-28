Tennessee lawmakers have introduced two new bills this month aimed at cracking down on geoengineering, with one making weather modification a Class A misdemeanor and the other tying enforcement to the state’s consumer protection laws as a Class B misdemeanor.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

Bill #1: Criminalizing Geoengineering with $100,000 Fines (Class A Misdemeanor)

House Bill 1112 (HB 1112), sponsored by State Representative Monty Fritts (R-Kingston), and its Senate companion SB 1033, introduced by Sen. Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma), significantly strengthen Tennessee’s anti-geoengineering laws by introducing harsh penalties and enforcement mechanisms.

The bill explicitly designates the intentional injection, release, or dispersion of chemicals, chemical compounds, substances, or apparatus into Tennessee’s atmosphere for the purpose of affecting temperature, weather, or sunlight intensity as a Class A misdemeanor.

Additionally, anyone caught supplying or providing these chemicals or substances for weather modification purposes will face the same charge.

Under existing law, geoengineering was prohibited in Tennessee, but violations were classified as a Class C misdemeanor, carrying a fine of up to $10,000 per day, and prosecutions required approval from the air pollution control board or the Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC).

That loophole effectively blocked enforcement.

HB 1112/SB 1033 removes that barrier by giving the Tennessee Attorney General and local district attorneys the power to investigate violations.

If a credible report is received or authorities suspect weather modification activities have taken place, they can launch investigations, impose a $100,000 per violation fine, and bring charges without waiting for approval from the air pollution control board.

The bill also broadens the state’s definition of emergency mitigation, specifying that agencies responsible for weather modification oversight now include those dealing with geoengineering activities.

Bill #2: Geoengineering as a Violation of the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act (Class B Misdemeanor)

The second bill, House Bill 0899 (HB 0899) and its Senate counterpart SB 0723, introduced by Rep. Chris Todd (R-Madison County) and Sen. Adam Lowe (R-Calhoun), ties weather modification activities to Tennessee’s Consumer Protection Act of 1977.

The legislation makes it a violation of consumer protection laws for any weather-related company to engage in cloud seeding or other weather modification activities such as:

Seeding clouds or dispersing substances to alter rain patterns, hail formation, or lightning activity.

Using heat sources to manipulate weather or fog conditions.

Modifying solar radiation by releasing aerosols, gases, dust, or other materials.

Altering land or water surfaces with substances like sprays, powders, or dyes.

Under HB 0899/SB 0723, violations are classified as a Class B misdemeanor and subject to enforcement under the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act.

Violators could be pursued by the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office, which could issue restraining orders, initiate legal action, and impose penalties.

The law also empowers individual Tennesseans to sue weather-related companies if they can prove harm from deceptive geoengineering practices.

Why This Matters

Tennessee’s move to criminalize and enforce penalties against geoengineering follows growing public frustration that despite last year’s legislative ban on weather modification, Tennesseans continued to report chemtrails across the state.

Without enforcement, last year’s law had no real teeth.

Now, with HB 1112/SB 1033 increasing penalties to a Class A misdemeanor with $100,000 fines and HB 0899/SB 0723 making geoengineering violations a Class B misdemeanor under consumer protection law, the state is sending a clear message: Geoengineering will not be tolerated in Tennessee.

Both bills are expected to face debate in the Tennessee General Assembly in the coming weeks.

Air Force Whistleblowers, Gov’t Documents Confirm Covert Geoengineering Efforts

A 2010 report published by the U.S. Government Accountability Office implies billions of taxpayer dollars have been spent over the past few decades on geoengineering efforts.

Former U.S. Air Force officer Kristen Meghan, a bioenvironmental engineer turned whistleblower, has been exposing the military’s involvement in large-scale weather modification programs after discovering she had been unknowingly approving hazardous chemicals for atmospheric release.

“I realized it was actually coming right out of my office,” she admitted, explaining how her attempts to debunk so-called conspiracy theories led her to undeniable evidence that nanoparticulate metals like aluminum, strontium, and silver iodide were being dispersed into the environment.

Moreover, in June 2023, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) released a congressionally mandated report suggesting that both global and regional geoengineering projects are being carried out “covertly,” without citizens’ knowledge.

Page 43 of the document confirms the U.S. government “conducts or funds limited research into solar radiation modification” (SRM), which involves the use of airplanes or balloons to disperse potentially dangerous chemicals into the stratosphere to reflect sunlight away from Earth.

SRM is practiced in the name of so-called “climate change,” according to advocates.

The same page of the White House document also confirms that U.S. Congress has been directing the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) to fund SRM research “for the last several years.”

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood