Earlier this month, Republican legislators in the Iowa House of Representatives introduced a bill (HF 191) that would prohibit weather modification, geoengineering, and what some refer to as ‘chemtrails.’

Chemtrails are the tracks left behind by aircraft as they release chemical contaminants into the air, a process called stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI).

All over the world, there are reports of airplanes emitting trails of unknown substances that linger in the skies above, slowly disperse, and eventually turn the sky an unnatural misty gray, raising health and environmental concerns.

Led by Rep. Jeff Shipley, the new legislation is sponsored by a whopping 23 Republican representatives.

The legislation would ban “the intentional emission of air contaminants into the atmosphere,” according to a summary.

It would prohibit these chemicals from being released into the sky “within the borders of this state when such emission occurs for the express purpose of affecting temperature, weather, or the intensity of the sunlight.”

The state’s environmental protection commission is given the authority to “adopt emergency rules” in order to administer these rules.

Will Iowa’s Bill Accomplish What Tennessee Couldn’t?

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee (R) signed similar legislation into law in April 2024, though the state claims Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) laws prevent them from enforcing the law.

Chemtrails are still being released over Tennessee despite the bill becoming law.

The Iowa legislation will need to address this federal roadblock.

Otherwise, it will be as ineffective as Tennessee’s efforts.

Government-Funded Geoengineering: Billions Spent, Public Kept in the Dark

A 2010 report published by the U.S. Government Accountability Office implies billions of taxpayer dollars have been spent over the past few decades on geoengineering efforts.

Former U.S. Air Force officer Kristen Meghan, a bioenvironmental engineer turned whistleblower, has been exposing the military’s involvement in large-scale weather modification programs after discovering she had been unknowingly approving hazardous chemicals for atmospheric release.

Moreover, in June 2023, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) released a congressionally mandated report suggesting that both global and regional geoengineering projects are being carried out “covertly,” without citizens’ knowledge.

Page 43 of the document confirms the U.S. government “conducts or funds limited research into solar radiation modification” (SRM), which involves the use of airplanes or balloons to disperse potentially dangerous chemicals into the stratosphere to reflect sunlight away from Earth.

SRM is practiced in the name of so-called “climate change,” according to advocates.

The same page of the White House document also confirms that U.S. Congress has been directing the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) to fund SRM research “for the last several years.”

