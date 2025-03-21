Alabama Representative Mack Butler (R-28) last month introduced legislation “to prohibit the dispersion of items intended to affect the weather within or above” his state.

The bill reads:

“No person may knowingly inject, release, or disperse, by any means, any chemical compound, substance, or apparatus within or above this state for the purpose of affecting weather, including temperature or the intensity of sunlight.”

The act would become effective on October 1, 2025, if passed by both the State House and Senate, and signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey (R).

It’s Complicated

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee (R) signed similar legislation into law in April 2024, though the state claims Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) laws prevent the state from enforcing the rule.

The Alabama bill will need to address this federal roadblock, possibly citing the 10th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution to assert state sovereignty over powers not explicitly granted to the federal government.

Otherwise, it will be as ineffective as Tennessee’s efforts so far.

Moreover, many experts in the chemtrail/contrail space believe the sun- and sky-blocking clouds we observe forming after airplanes leave trails in the atmosphere generally come from jet fuel exhaust itself, not an independent spray apparatus.

Proponents of this view say jet airplanes are always emitting these chemicals.

The reason we see the trails on some days and not others is that certain weather conditions—known as the “Schmidt-Appleman” criterion (see)—make them more visible and prone to become artificial clouds.

If this theory is true, it’s difficult to see how the Alabama bill, and similar bills introduced in other states, would address the problem.

Jet fuel producers, like Exxon Mobil and Chevron, don’t claim their products are “for the purpose of affecting weather, including temperature or the intensity of sunlight.”

‘Spraying Unknown Substances Into Our Skies’

On Wednesday, an Alabama legislative committee discussed the legislation, according to a local news report.

Representative Butler believes Alabama needs the law to stop activities or experiments intended to affect weather, including efforts said to be responding to so-called ‘climate change.’

“For many years we as a state have been at war with the federal government trying to cram values down our throats that weren’t Alabama values,” Rep. Butler said. “I see this as no different.”

The initial bill didn’t bring any criminal penalties, though a substitute version would make the crime a Class A misdemeanor that carries a fine of $100,000.

That version would also set up a system for citizens to report violations.

Stephanie Durnin, director of Health Freedom Alabama, says the bill is necessary because there’s a real threat from climate intervention experiments.

“The same people who lecture us about climate change are the same people advocating for spraying unknown substances into our skies,” she said. “They claim it will cool the planet. They ignore the dangers to human health.”

“Alabama does not consent to being a test site for dangerous new geoengineering schemes,” she added.

Whether this bill has teeth or not, one thing is clear: Alabama lawmakers are drawing a line in the sand against the unregulated manipulation of their God-given skies.

