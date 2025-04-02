[VIDEO] Ontario Measles Outbreak More Than Doubles in Three Weeks After Federal and Local Gov't Vaccine Push
🔴
Apr 02, 2025
Jon Fleetwood Podcast
Independent research journalism exposing health & political systems weaponized against Americans. Seen on RFK Jr.'s Children's Health Defense, Alex Jones' InfoWars, One America News, The Tennpenny Report, Mike Lindell's Frank Speech, & The New American.Independent research journalism exposing health & political systems weaponized against Americans. Seen on RFK Jr.'s Children's Health Defense, Alex Jones' InfoWars, One America News, The Tennpenny Report, Mike Lindell's Frank Speech, & The New American.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post