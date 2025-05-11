Texas and New Mexico have had the sharpest increase in measles (MMR) vaccination so far in 2025—they’ve also had the most measles cases.

That raises serious questions about what’s really driving these outbreaks—and whether the mainstream “solution” is making the problem worse.

New Mexico: According to the New Mexico Department of Health, between February 1 and March 31, 2025, 14,757 doses of the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine were administered in New Mexico, compared to 8,162 during the same period in 2024—an 80.8% increase .

Texas: From January 1 to March 16, 2025, Texas administered at least 173,000 doses of the measles vaccine, up from 158,000 during the same period in 2024—a roughly 9.5% increase .

New Mexico has reported 71 confirmed measles cases, as of early May 2025, confirmed by the New Mexico Department of Health.

Texas is the clear epicenter, with 709 cases reported as of early May, far surpassing any other state.

JonFleetwood.com is exclusively keeping a running list of troubling patterns linking measles infections to recent government-led MMR vaccination campaigns across North America:

The MMR vaccine contains a live measles virus, according to the manufacturer.

The live measles virus in the MMR vaccine is the product of gain-of-function (GOF) laboratory experiments, meaning it is deliberately engineered to enhance its ability to infect more human cells than the wild-type measles virus can and may retain characteristics that enable transmission and replication in the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike.

The live virus in the vaccine can be shed for weeks from the vaccinated, potentially infecting the unvaccinated. A 1995 CDC study found that 83% of vaccinated children had measles virus shed in their urine. An April 2012 publication in the peer-reviewed journal Paediatrics & Child Health reported a child was being investigated after developing a new-onset measles-type rash after receiving a measles vaccine, meaning the shot can cause disease in the vaccinated. Nucleic acid testing confirmed that a “vaccine-type measles virus was being shed in the [child’s] urine.” A 2014 study in Clinical Infectious Diseases confirms that vaccinated individuals can transmit measles to multiple contacts.

There are no peer-reviewed studies that confirm the virus in the measles vaccine is less infectious or replicates less in humans than the wild-type virus found in nature, meaning health officials have no scientific basis for claiming the vaccine strain poses a lower transmission risk to the unvaccinated.

The claim that many of these measles cases are from wild-type measles viruses and not the live virus in the vaccine is undermined by the fact that the PCR test used as evidence of wild-type infection is only reliable less than 3% of the time. Research in Access Microbiology highlights that standard PCR assays might not effectively distinguish between vaccine and wild-type strains. The CDC has confirmed that PCR tests often misinterpret measles vaccine virus infection as wild-type measles infection: “Inability of these testing panels to differentiate between measles virus causing illness and incidental detection of measles vaccine virus RNA can have significant public health reporting and response ramifications, potentially leading to misdiagnosis of measles virus infection,” writes CDC.

Measles outbreaks have followed government-led vaccination campaigns in Texas, Canada, and Hawaii, raising concerns of vaccine-caused infections.

A 12-month-old girl in Michigan recently infected with measles had received an MMR vaccine.

Southern New Mexico’s most populous and vaccinated county, Doña Ana, recently reported its first measles infection after the state nearly doubled its measles vaccination rate compared to last year.

Virginia’s first confirmed measles case in 2025 occurred in a child following state and local health officials issuing multiple public health announcements urging residents to get the MMR shot.

Just weeks after the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) rolled out a “measles simulator dashboard” meant to pressure students and residents into receiving MMR vaccines, Illinois reported its first confirmed measles case of 2025.