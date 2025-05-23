Pfizer spin-off and livestock vaccine behemoth Zoetis in February announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Center for Veterinary Biologics (CVB) had issued the company a conditional license for its avian influenza “bird flu” vaccine for use in chickens.

The move adds to the long string of actions taken by the U.S. government to orchestrate, and potentially cause, a coming bird flu pandemic.

While the White House admits the COVID-19 pandemic was caused by dangerous lab experiments on coronaviruses, the U.S. has been performing gain-of-function on bird flu viruses since the early 2010s.

Simultaneously, the government has been engineering the “solution” for a bird flu pandemic, an H5N1 bird flu vaccine for humans.

Now, with the poultry industry on alert, the government is quietly greenlighting veterinary vaccines under the guise of emergency preparedness—whether they match the circulating strain or not.

A conditional license is used “to meet an emergency condition, limited market, local situation or other special circumstance and is issued for a finite period of time,” a Zoetis press release explains.

The conditional licenses “may be renewed at the discretion of the CVB.”

Zoetis CEO Kristin Peck told CNBC her company has been “working with the administration and with Congress, and we’re very excited today to get the licensure for (the vaccine) in poultry, which we think will be a tool that we will help support the government as they deem necessary.”

What does Congress know that we don’t, and why are they cooking up the problem and the solution at the same time?

Even though the bird flu subtype currently said to be in circulation among chickens is H5N1, the Zoetis vaccine targets H5N2, a different subtype.

That raises serious questions about the shot’s effectiveness—especially since neither Zoetis nor the USDA have released the data behind its approval.

To uncover the basis for this approval, I submitted a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to the USDA’s Center for Veterinary Biologics (CVB), asking for all records, data, and communications used to justify granting Zoetis a conditional license for its H5N2 avian influenza vaccine—despite the circulating strain in chickens being H5N1.

If our government is licensing strain-mismatched vaccines in secret while coordinating with pharma behind closed doors, the public deserves to know exactly what’s going on—before this manufactured outbreak becomes the next declared emergency.

Is a bird flu pandemic on the horizon?

