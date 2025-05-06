JonFleetwood.com

The Watchman's avatar
The Watchman
1h

Jon this is what I stated in another Substack that was touting this EO

The White House press release stated: "The Biden Administration allowed dangerous gain-of-function research with insufficient levels of oversight and actively approved Federal life-science research funding in China and other countries." But keep in mind, all this was going on during Trump's first term as well.

Who was the man who appointed Fauci ( a major gain of function player) to his Covid response team - Trump. Who got the dangerous mRNA jabs going at "Warp Speed" - Trump. He could have just as easily have done all this his first term. This is just a Dog and Pony show as far as I am concerned and we'll never really know what the DOD is doing in secret in bio-labs like Fort Detrick that just recently had their research halted due to safety standards issues. Great, huh!

Also if you read the press release it also states: "Ends any present and all future Federal funding of dangerous gain-of-function research in countries of concern like China and Iran and in foreign nations deemed to have insufficient research oversight." Notice no mention of Ukraine, where several bio-labs have been confirmed, just Trump's current enemies such as China and Iran.

"This Order pauses research using infectious pathogens and toxins in the United States that may pose a danger to American citizens until a safer, more enforceable, and transparent policy governing such research can be developed and implemented." Again notice, this is just a pause on pathogens and toxins that "MAY" pose a danger. Who determines that?

And finally: "This Order protects Americans from dangerous gain-of-function research that manipulates viruses and other biological agents and toxins, but it does not impede productive biological research that will ensure the United States maintains readiness against biological threats and continues to drive global leadership in biotechnology, biosecurity, and health research."

Does not "IMPEDE" our research if deemed necessary!

Press release fact sheet here: https://www.whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2025/05/fact-sheet-president-donald-j-trump-achieves-improved-safety-and-security-of-biological-research/

I'm not impressed until we see how this actually plays out.

