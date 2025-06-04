Japan recorded the highest per capita rate of mRNA COVID-19 vaccination in the world, yet has seen a surge in excess deaths in 2022 and 2023, totaling over 1,400 per million in 2023—triple the U.S. rate, according to a new publication in JMA Journal.

JMA Journal is the official, peer-reviewed, open-access scientific journal of the Japan Medical Association (JMA).

The authors’ affiliations include:

Institute of Systems and Information Engineering, University of Tsukuba, Tsukuba, Japan

Research Institute for Biomedical Sciences, Tokyo University of Science, Noda, Japan

Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Tokyo University of Science, Noda, Japan

Kyoto Animal Human Organism Research Institute, Kyoto, Japan.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities reaching 230,000+ viewers per month, contact us by clicking below.

Message Jon Fleetwood

Only 10% of these excess deaths were attributed to COVID itself.

The new publication, titled ‘Significant Increase in Excess Deaths after Repeated COVID-19 Vaccination in Japan,’ reads:

Japan was regarded as one of the most successful countries in handling the early stages of the pandemic, with much lower numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths than other developed countries. After the emergence of the Omicron variant, however, the number of infections surged dramatically in Japan in 2022, despite more than 80% of the population having been fully vaccinated. Surprisingly, the number of excess deaths per million in Japan exceeded 1400 in 2023, three times higher than that in the United States, whereas COVID-19 deaths in Japan accounted for only 10% of these excess deaths.

As of November 2024, Japan’s health ministry paid compensation for 8,432 injuries and 903 deaths following COVID vaccination—more than all other vaccines combined in the past 47 years.

The injuries and deaths include children, such as a 14-year-old girl whose death was officially compensated, undercutting the narrative that vaccination harms only the elderly.

Japan urged vaccination of low-risk younger populations based on the idea of protecting others, despite early evidence showing vaccination did not reduce viral load—evidence delayed in publication by nearly a year.

Another hypothesized cause of the excess deaths is various adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccinations. Indeed, under its relief system for injury to health with vaccination, the government has provided payouts for as many as 8432 injuries including 903 deaths after COVID-19 vaccination as of November 18, 2024, numbers that are still increasing and already greatly exceed the numbers of injuries and deaths for which payments were made after all other vaccinations in the last 47 years. The aforementioned cases comprise many injuries and deaths in the young population, including the fatal case of a 14-year-old girl.

Cancers related to estrogen receptors have increased post-vaccination (breast, ovarian, uterine, pancreatic, etc.).

The spike protein binds to estrogen receptors and carries a nuclear localization signal, increasing the risk of nuclear-level cellular interference.

Various adverse reactions to COVID-19 mRNA vaccination have been reported, such as myocarditis, pericarditis, blood clotting, and autoimmune diseases linked to lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) and excessive production of spike proteins generated by the mRNA. Indeed, data on excess deaths in the United Kingdom show that deaths caused by cardiovascular disease increased whereas deaths caused by respiratory disease decreased after COVID-19 vaccination. It is also noteworthy that deaths from cancers related to estrogen receptors, such as leukemia, breast, pancreatic, lip/oral/pharyngeal, ovarian, and uterine cancers, have also increased since the population-wide administration of mRNA vaccinations. The spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 is known to bind to estrogen receptors located in the nucleus and includes a nuclear localization signal, which makes it more likely to be conveyed to the nucleus.

Studies cited show repeated vaccination increases IgG4 antibodies and regulatory T cells, which are immunosuppressive, potentially allowing chronic SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The purported virus could remain in the gut undetected by nasal PCR, as suggested by wastewater data.

Another hypothesis involves chronic infection caused by immunosuppression after repeated vaccination. Although adverse reactions were more severe and autoimmune diseases reported more frequently after the second vaccination than the first, they were reported much less after boosters, which can be explained by the suppression of immunity against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. Indeed, recent studies have reported an increase in spike-specific immunoglobulin G4, an immunosuppressive class of antibody, and regulatory T cells after the second and subsequent vaccinations. This can lead to chronic infection whereby the virus remains in the intestine, for which positive test results cannot be obtained by nasal swabs. Wastewater monitoring data support this claim. This hypothesis can explain not only the high number and non-COVID-19 ratio of excess deaths but also the synchronization of the COVID-19 infection surge and non-COVID-19 excess deaths.

Japanese health authorities were caught misclassifying vaccinated individuals without recorded dates as “unvaccinated,” inflating infection rates among the unvaccinated.

Upon correction, data showed that vaccinated individuals were as or more likely to get infected than the unvaccinated.

Although the truth is yet to be established, the concerns related to the mRNA-LNP formulation evidently need to be taken seriously. Thus, it is imperative to elucidate the effects of population-wide COVID-19 vaccination. Japanese health authorities have been hesitant to provide data since being accused of data mishandling given they classified people vaccinated without recorded dates of inoculation as unvaccinated. On correction, it was revealed that the vaccinated were as susceptible as or even more susceptible to COVID-19 infection than were the unvaccinated.

The authors stress that “concerns related to the mRNA-LNP formulation evidently need to be taken seriously” given the rising deaths, chronic illness, and data opacity.

If the most mRNA-vaccinated country on Earth is now seeing record excess deaths, rising cancers, suppressed immunity, and admitted data manipulation, the world deserves answers—and accountability.

The new publication follows an April 2024 peer-reviewed study in Cureus that revealed a sharp and statistically significant rise in cancer deaths across Japan following mass mRNA COVID injections.

After reporting negative excess cancer mortality in 2020, Japan saw that number spike to 7,162 excess cancer deaths in 2022, just one year after two-thirds of the population received their third or later mRNA dose.

The researchers pointed to the vaccines—not the virus or lockdowns—as the likely cause.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities reaching 230,000+ viewers per month, contact us by clicking below.