JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathy Boston's avatar
Kathy Boston
2h

Needs to come off the market and both Pfizer and Moderna and anyone who mandated it should be held responsible.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jon Fleetwood
Susan's avatar
Susan
2h

Good news for pregnant women and children but the MRNA vaccines killed all age groups and we lost loved ones and watched our loved ones suffer Myocarditis Pericarditis Strokes Blood Clots Thrombocytopenia Gillian Barre Sudden Death Shingles Why haven’t they removed them completely???? It’s not good enough

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jon Fleetwood
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jon Fleetwood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture