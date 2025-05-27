In a major win for protecting Americans’ health, U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 injection will no longer be recommended for pregnant women and healthy children on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) immunization schedule.

Secretary Kennedy announced the change in a video posted on his Twitter/X account.

He was joined in the video by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary and National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya.

The Health Secretary cited the “lack of any clinical data to support the repeat booster strategy in children” as a primary reason for the decision.

Kennedy wrote in the post: “Today, the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from @CDCgov recommended immunization schedule. Bottom line: it’s common sense and it’s good science. We are now one step closer to realizing @POTUS’s promise to Make America Healthy Again.”

The immunization schedule has not yet been changed on the CDC website.

CDC data show 38,615 deaths have been linked to the COVID jab since 2020, but if fewer than 1% of adverse events are reported—as a 2010 HHS-funded Harvard analysis suggests—the real number could exceed 3.8 million.

Pfizer’s own data showed over 1,200 negative health outcomes associated with their mRNA COVID shot.

