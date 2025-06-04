In a quiet but historic reversal, the Australian government has officially updated its national immunization guidance to state that healthy individuals under 18 years old should not receive the COVID-19 injection, citing “potential harms.”

According to the government’s own website, “COVID-19 vaccine is not recommended for healthy infants, children or adolescents who do not have medical conditions that increase their risk of severe illness.”

The update cites the “extremely low” risk of severe illness in this age group and explicitly acknowledges that “the benefits of vaccination are not considered to outweigh the potential harms.”

The recommendation, published June 3, 2025, marks a stunning shift from earlier public health campaigns that heavily promoted COVID jabs for nearly all Australians, including children.

The guidance was issued via the Australian Immunisation Handbook, maintained by the Department of Health and Aged Care and advised by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) and other national health bodies.

This admission follows mounting international concern over adverse events tied to COVID shots, including myocarditis, pericarditis, and other complications observed in younger recipients.

The new policy does not apply to children with underlying medical conditions, who may still be considered at higher risk.

U.S. CDC data show 38,615 deaths have been linked to the COVID jab since 2020, but if fewer than 1% of adverse events are reported—as a 2010 HHS-funded Harvard analysis suggests—the real number could exceed 3.8 million.

Pfizer’s own data showed over 1,200 negative health outcomes associated with their mRNA COVID shot.

Australia’s updated guidance comes just days after U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that the COVID shot would also be removed from the CDC’s recommended schedule for healthy children and pregnant women, citing a “lack of any clinical data to support the repeat booster strategy in children.”

The near-simultaneous reversals by two Western governments underscore a growing international retreat from universal COVID vaccination, at least for so-called low-risk populations.

