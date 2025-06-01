An increasing number of doctors, nurses, and other frontline National Health Service (NHS) staff are rejecting the flu vaccine, with almost nine in ten workers at one of England’s largest health institutions declining the shot.

The news comes after this website revealed the new Moderna COVID-19 jab—approved yesterday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)—contains influenza genetic material linked to gain-of-function experiments.

A possible Trojan Horse scenario, those injected with Moderna’s COVID jab could test positive for influenza, perhaps stoking an influenza pandemic narrative that the powers that be will claim justifies new public health restrictions, surveillance, and vaccine campaigns—despite no actual infection.

“Barts Health Trust, which has more than 18,750 staff working in six hospitals in east London, had the worst results in England, managing only 12.9 per cent, or 2,416, frontline staff getting vaccinated,” according to a report from The Sunday Times of London. “This includes nurses and doctors working at the Royal London in Whitechapel, a major trauma centre treating some of the most seriously injured and sick patients in the capital.”

In a move away from vaccine fanaticism, health workers are rejecting the shot in NHS wards “across England.”

Per the report:

New data shows the number of NHS staff getting the seasonal flu vaccine over winter has crashed to 37.5 per cent — its lowest level in almost 15 years. This year’s drop of 5.3 percentage points is the fourth consecutive year that vaccination rates have fallen since the pandemic.

The Times notes the “rapid fall is another sign of the wider phenomenon of ‘vaccine fatigue’ that is being blamed for a rapid decline in vaccinations.”

Heidi Larson, a professor of anthropology and founding director of the Vaccine Confidence Project at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, confirms “[t]he number of NHS staff getting vaccinated is very low.”

Larson said vaccine fatigue and wider falls in vaccination rates were being seen globally but particularly in Europe and western nations. “It’s a mix of things going on,” she said. Since the pandemic, people had reacted against a sense of being controlled and forced to have jabs. “A lot of people were kind of bullied, almost, in a positive sense, to get the first Covid dose in the UK. It was very successful but there was this sense of control and people have said in our studies they resented taking that vaccine. Some people, maybe subconsciously, are angry about having been pushed into taking them. They feel enough is enough towards vaccines. What I see is a sort of societal PTSD and within that some people are now saying they won’t get vaccinated as a reaction.”

The U.K. Health Security Agency’s official statistics released last month showed 37.8% of frontline health workers across hospitals and GP practices had a flu vaccination between September and February, representing the lowest since 2010-11 when 35% of staff were vaccinated.

The Times notes that among staff groups, doctors were the most vaccinated but still achieved only 42%, while only 38% of nurses had the vaccine.

The lowest level was among support staff, with 34%.

During the winter, almost 75 per cent of over-65s had a flu vaccine. The number of people with longer-term health conditions being vaccinated fell to 40 per cent. Similar falls were seen in primary school children and toddlers but coverage among secondary school children hit almost 45 per cent — the highest yet. More than 7,750 deaths were linked to flu in 2024-25, double the number the year before. London, as a region, had the lowest vaccination rate at 31 per cent but this was more than double the performance of Barts Health Trust.

Perhaps the deeper story isn’t just about “vaccine fatigue”—but that a growing number of health professionals, more informed than most, may be quietly opting out of flu shots in ways the mainstream narrative is unwilling to confront.

