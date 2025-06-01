JonFleetwood.com

suannee
1h

Sounds almost like a win for the conspiracy theorists. Go team.

Off topic. Meanwhile we may not need to worry about the shots because this is happening.

[Los Alamos Study Group] Bulletin 360: Five Russian strategic airfields attacked, planes destroyed; possible Putin assassination attempt, terrorist attack on Russian passenger train, call Congress and the President

richard noakes
30m

In simplistic terms, everyone who had the Covid-19 vaccines are now genetically modified GMO's, no longer Human with zero Human Rights by US Supreme Court Law 2013 and the purpose of the vaccines is to kill them all off as quickly as possible, resetting World populations back to around 90,000 Humans plus/minus and everyone at the top is in that extermination policy - I'm not, but I'm not vaccinated either: The US Supreme Court 2013 ruled that only cDNA (Synthetic DNA) is patentable. Isolated, natural DNA is not patentable, but in a nutshell, biotechnology companies can own living things if said things are genetically-modified and not naturally occurring - that means that The Department Of Defense (and others) can literally own a human being if this synthetic code is taken up into your Genome, which a Swedish Company observed to occur within 6 hours from Covid-19 Gene Therapy "vaccines" Injections.

Dr Madej wrote The synthetic mRNA of Pfizer and Moderna, along with the viral vector DNA delivery systems of Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, change your "genetic code" making you genetically modified, but Moderna Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks tells you straight up that 1) The shots change your genetic code. 2) The shots do not stop the spread of Covid-19. 3) Tal Zaks says the Moderna shot is "hacking the software of life" and that Carbon Particles and Viral Vectors do the same thing. A vaccinated person is now legally, a "Trans Human".

A Trans Human is a new species which never existed before and by Law, they have Zero Human rights, because they are no longer Human and thus, because no Rights have ever been written into Law for them, they now have Zero rights - but much like the American Slaves up to 1865, when President Lincoln wrote into Law, Rights for them.

Gene Therapy is not reversable, but now described as a forced medical treatment, which Biontech/Pfizer said "should have been licensed as a Gene Therapy Injection (2015)" and which "Targets the Dentric Cells in the Lymph Nodes (2023)" - but why?

Thomas Renz, Lawyer, identified the vaccines as being ModRNA and not mRNA

Dr Francis Boyle, the Harvard educated Law Professor who drafted the Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act of 1989, provided an Affidavit that Covid-19 mRNA injections are Biological Weapons and Weapons of Mass Destruction.

Dr Boyle stated that the Covid-19 injections violate Biological Weapons 18 USC 175 and Weapons and Firearms 790.166 Fla. Stat (2023).

The Expose, back in 2019 published that DARPA Scientists were bragging on Twitter that they had made the Covid-19 virus with Moderna - which Moderna went on to Patent in 2013: From that patent for Moderna's Covid-19 virus: #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG

