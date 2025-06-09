A brand new research article accepted last week in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Frontiers confirms that women who received inactivated COVID-19 vaccines—especially within 90 days before ovarian stimulation—had significantly lower chances of pregnancy and live birth following in vitro fertilization-frozen embryo transfer (IVF-FET).

IVF-FET is in vitro fertilization with frozen embryo transfer, a process where an egg is fertilized outside the body, the resulting embryo is frozen, and then later thawed and implanted into the uterus.

Inactivated vaccines are said to be made from viruses or bacteria that have been killed so they can’t replicate, but still trigger an immune response, theoretically to help the body recognize and fight the real pathogen in the future.

Key Inactivated Vaccine Platform Background

The Trump administration has poured $500 million into inactivated vaccines for bird flu and COVID in its “next-generation, universal vaccine platform” called ‘Generation Gold Standard.’

South Korean scientists are now performing gain-of-function experiments on inactivated bird flu viruses, engineering chimeric strains with enhanced heat resistance, human cell entry, and immune activation—even after inactivation—raising serious concerns about the creation of intentionally or unintentionally weaponized viruses without oversight.

A September 2024 peer-reviewed study in the Journal of Global Health found COVID hospitalizations in Iran rose 156% after mass vaccination, with hospital admissions increasing from 460 to 1,179 per million people per month—with over 83% of vaccinated individuals receiving inactivated virus vaccines.

Another peer-reviewed study published in June 2024 in the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research showed that infants given more inactivated vaccines face exponentially more disease diagnoses, including up to a 3,041% higher risk for certain respiratory illnesses within 30 days of vaccination.

A peer-reviewed study in NPJ Vaccines published in April 2025 confirms that over 80% of infants who received oral polio vaccine (OPV) shed live, mutated poliovirus, and that vaccine-derived strains now cause 828% more paralysis than wild polio, while inactivated polio vaccines (IPV) do not stop transmission.

A peer-reviewed study in NPJ Vaccines demonstrates that infants excrete poliovirus in their stool after receiving the inactivated polio vaccine (IPV), showing that IPV does not stop viral shedding or transmission.

New ‘Frontiers’ Article Details

The new Frontiers research article, titled “Associations of inactivated COVID-19 vaccination status and timing with fertility and pregnancy outcomes following frozen-thawed embryo transfer: a prospective cohort study,” examined the associations between COVID shots and timing with fertility and pregnancy outcomes following IVF-FET.

The study was conducted by researchers from leading reproductive and obstetrics institutions, including the Translational Medicine and Assisted Reproduction Centers at Northwest Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Xi'an, China, as well as departments of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Monash University in Australia and Amsterdam University Medical Center in the Netherlands.

The authors begin the piece by noting how little is known about the safety of inactivated COVID vaccines or when to give them during IVF with frozen embryo transfer.

“Limited evidence exists on the safety of inactivated COVID-19 vaccines and the optimal vaccination timing for women undergoing in vitro fertilization-frozen embryo transfer (IVF-FET),” they write.

The single-center prospective cohort study was conducted from May 1 to December 31, 2021, with follow-up until November 15, 2022.

The researchers studied female patients aged 20 to 47 years undergoing IVF-ET.

They used generalized linear models or generalized estimating equation models to evaluate the associations between vaccination and fertility and pregnancy outcomes.

A total of 2,733 women were included, with 742 (27.1%) in the vaccinated cohort and 1,991 (72.9%) in the unvaccinated cohort.

Among these women, 1,367 (50.0%) achieved a live birth.

Study Links Inactivated COVID Shots to Lower IVF Success—Worst Outcomes Seen Within 90 Days of Vaccination

The study found that vaccinated women had lower pregnancy (56.6% vs. 63.6%) and live birth rates (44.3% vs. 52.2%) than unvaccinated women.

“The incidences of clinical pregnancy and live birth were lower in the vaccinated group compared to the unvaccinated group (clinical pregnancy: 56.6% vs. 63.6%; adjusted RR: 0.92, 95% CI: 0.86, 0.98; live birth: 44.3% vs. 52.2%; adjusted RR: 0.89, 95% CI: 0.82, 0.98).”

The drop in pregnancy and birth rates was worse in women vaccinated within 90 days before ovarian stimulation.

“These significant associations were more pronounced in women vaccinated before ovarian stimulation (clinical pregnancy: adjusted RR: 0.91, 95% CI: 0.84, 0.98; live birth: adjusted RR: 0.86, 95% CI: 0.78, 0.95), particularly in those with ≤ 90-day interval between vaccination and ovarian stimulation.”

The authors concluded that inactivated COVID-19 shots may reduce IVF success, especially when given before ovarian stimulation.

The farther the shot was from ovarian stimulation, the better the outcomes—women vaccinated over 90 days earlier saw fewer negative effects.

“Inactivated COVID-19 vaccination may be associated with a modest reduction in IVF-FET success, particularly when administered before ovarian stimulation. However, vaccination administered more than 90 days prior to ovarian stimulation may help mitigate these potential adverse effects.”

Taken together, the evidence paints a damning picture: inactivated COVID-19 vaccines—using a platform still heavily backed by governments and biotech firms—are not only failing to stop transmission or disease but may be silently undermining fertility when administered too close to conception.

