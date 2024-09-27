A brand new study published today in the peer-reviewed Journal of Global Health confirms that following the “mass COVID-19 vaccination” campaign in Iran, there was a 156% increase in hospitalizations for COVID.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

The findings contradict mainstream assertions that COVID jabs prevent hospitalizations.

“The pandemic of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) led to a global health crisis, prompting widespread vaccination efforts to reduce severe outcomes,” the study begins. “In this study, we assessed the impact of mass COVID-19 vaccination on hospitalisation and mortality rates in Iran, where over 83% of the vaccinated population received inactivated virus vaccines.”

The study represents “the first to explore the effects of extensive COVID-19 vaccination on hospitalisations and mortality rates nationwide in Iran.”

The authors used a retrospective, cross-sectional analysis, examining data from the Iran Health Insurance Organisation.

The analysis covered 41 million individuals, using hospital records from 956 Iranian hospitals, from 20 February 2020 to 20 March 2022.

The researchers found that hospitalizations for COVID increased following Iran’s vaccination campaign.

“Hospital admissions rose to 1178.66 per million population per month post-vaccination compared to 459.78 pre-vaccination,” the study reads.

“The Delta variant increased hospital admissions among vaccinated individuals,” the authors emphasized in their conclusion.

The increase was observed in all age groups over 45 years and in both sexes.

In August 2021, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, ended the country’s ban on importing Western vaccines, leading to mass vaccination efforts in the fall.

A graph from the study shows COVID hospitalizations surged to their highest level right after the ban was lifted.

Iranians were about twice as likely to be admitted to the hospital after vaccination compared to before, with strong statistical confidence.

“The adjusted IRR for hospital admissions post-vaccination compared to pre-vaccination was 2.09 (95% CI = 1.90–2.32, P < 0.001),” the study reads.

10% OFF USE CODE 'FLEETWOOD'