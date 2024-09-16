A study published earlier this month in the peer-reviewed Journal of Clinical Medicine confirms influenza (flu) vaccination increases the risk of medium-term and long-term COVID-19 symptoms.

The findings come as the World Health Organization (WHO) updates its influenza care guidelines, claiming the virus represents “a pandemic threat for the future.”

Last month, new cases of Avian influenza were reported at three Central Valley dairies in California.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture identified eight livestock herds in the state with confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza, MedXPress reports.

The virus has reportedly hit 14 states and infected 200 dairy herds.

The new study aimed to identify the medical complications following COVID infection in the Indigenous Zapotec population of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec region in Oaxaca, Mexico.

The cross-sectional analytical study included 90 Indigenous Zapotec participants (30 males and 60 females) from the Tehuantepec region who had a SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The study authors emphasized that influenza vaccination prior to COVID was “significantly associated with the duration of symptoms.”

Among those who received an flu vaccine before becoming infected with COVID, 16.67% had short-term symptoms, 16.67% had medium-term symptoms, and 66.67% had long-term symptoms.

That’s compared to those who did not receive a flu vaccine before becoming infected with COVID: 54.84% had short-term symptoms, but only 6.45% had medium-term symptoms and 38.71% had long-term symptoms.

Screenshot from MDPI.com taken September 16, 2024.

