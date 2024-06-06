Pfizer COVID Jab Has 'No Significant Effect' Against Infection or Transmission: Journal 'BMC Medicine'
"COVID-19 vaccines may not represent an effective tool in protecting individuals from either transmitting or acquiring SARS-CoV-2 infection," the study authors confirm.
A Wednesday publication in the peer-reviewed medical journal BMC Medicine confirms mRNA COVID-19 injections have “no significant effect” against infection or transmission.
Between July 2021 and September 2022, the study tracked the effect of Pfizer Inc.’s BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 shot in Monaco for different variants of concern (VOC).
Researchers investigated 20,443 contacts from 6,320 index cases using data from the Monaco COVID-19 Public Health Programme.
They calculated secondary attack rates (SARs), which measure how easily an infection spreads among close contacts, in 13,877 households, 2,508 schools, and 6,499 workplaces.
The study found that vaccination had “no significant effect” in protecting against COVID infection or transmission.
In households, the infection rate was 55% for unvaccinated people and 50% for vaccinated people.
In workplaces, the infection rate was 32% for unvaccinated people and 12% for vaccinated people.
In schools, it was 7% for unvaccinated people and 6% for vaccinated people.
Overall, vaccine effectiveness was 32% for Delta and 27% for Omicron BA.1 & BA.2 in contacts, and 7% for Delta and 11% for Omicron BA.1 & BA.2 in index cases.
The study also showed that less vaccinations were associated with greater effectiveness against infection.
The highest effectiveness (45%) was seen in those with a previous infection and one vaccine dose during Omicron BA.1 & BA.2.
The lowest effectiveness was seen in those with three doses (-24%) or one dose and a previous infection (-36%) during Omicron BA.4 & BA.5.
However, the authors confirm Pfizer’s jab offered individuals “low” protection regardless of number of doses.
“Protection conferred by the BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine against transmission and infection was low for delta and omicron BA.1&2, regardless of the number of vaccine doses and previous SARS-CoV-2 infection,” they write. “There was no significant vaccine effect for omicron BA.4&5.”
The researchers warn health leaders that the jab “may not represent an effective tool” against COVID.
“Health authorities carrying out vaccination campaigns should bear in mind that the current generation of COVID-19 vaccines may not represent an effective tool in protecting individuals from either transmitting or acquiring SARS-CoV-2 infection,” they state.
In their conclusion, the authors reemphasized the COVID shot’s ineffectiveness in protecting against infection and transmission, citing its diminishing effectiveness with each new variant.
“Our findings provide real-life evidence that the BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine provides low protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection and limited protection against transmission in households since the emergence of the delta variant,” they write. “This effect has decreased with more recent variants.”
According to the doctors, vaccination campaigns should avoid advertising the shots as protective against infection or transmission:
“Future vaccination campaigns should emphasise the important role of COVID-19 vaccines in reducing severe disease and death among vulnerable population groups, rather than as a means to protect individuals from either transmitting or acquiring infection.”
The authors’ affiliations include:
Directorate of Health Affairs, Monaco, Monaco
Department of Mathematical Sciences, University of Liverpool
United Kingdom Health Security Agency
World Health Organization Regional Office for Europe
Department of Mathematics, University of Manchester.
Directorate of Health Affairs, Monaco
You can download the full study below:
