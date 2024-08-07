A new study published Tuesday in Preprints confirms that neither the COVID-19 nor flu vaccines significantly reduce severe illness, hospitalization, or mortality rates, contradicting the mainstream narrative claiming the opposite.

After it was revealed that the COVID jab does not prevent transmission, many health authorities nevertheless continued to promote the drug by claiming it still helps prevent severe disease, hospitalization, and death.

For example, an April Yale Medicine publication asserts that while COVID shots “are not expected to prevent all cases of COVID, including those causing mild illness,” the current aim of the jab is “to reduce severe illness, hospitalization, and death from infection” instead.

However, the new study—authored by Steve Kirsch, Paul Marik, Claire Rogers, Kirstin Cosgrove, and M. Nathaniel Mead—challenges this assertion.

The researchers revisited a 2023 analysis published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), which examined data from patients admitted to U.S. Veterans Administration hospitals for either COVID-19 or influenza during the fall and winter of 2022-2023.

According to the authors, the vaccination rates between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated were nearly identical, which suggests a lack of efficacy.

“The baseline characteristics between the cohorts were similar, and the difference in vaccination rates was minimal,” the study reads. “These findings call into question any efficacy claims associated with either the COVID-19 or influenza vaccines.”

Specifically, after weighting, 55.43% of patients hospitalized for influenza and 54.54% of those hospitalized for COVID-19 had received their respective vaccines.

These numbers indicate there were slightly more vaccinated patients admitted to the hospital than unvaccinated ones.

The study reasons that “for a perfect influenza vaccine, it would be expected that 100% of the patients hospitalized for the flu would be unvaccinated for influenza and that 80% would have received the COVID-19 vaccines based on the VA data.”

However, the opposite was true: there was little difference in vaccination rates between the groups.

In their discussion, the authors highlight that the similar vaccination rates between the two vaccinated and unvaccinated groups indicate that “neither vaccine provided any protection against hospitalization.”

They support their findings with previous research, noting that “a carefully done study published in 2020 of 170 million cases and 7.6 million deaths showed that the influenza vaccine had no hospitalization or mortality benefit for the elderly.”

The study also challenges the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, particularly against newer variants.

A meta-analysis cited in the study found that “effectiveness dropped down to near zero between 168 and 195 days of the injection,” especially after the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Ziyad Al-Aly, the senior author of the original JAMA study, was contacted by the researchers but could not provide an explanation for the similar vaccination percentages.

The authors argue that “applying Occam’s razor, the most reasonable explanation is that neither vaccine conferred protection against severe illness and mortality in this context.”

The authors call on health authorities to reconsider the approval of these vaccines until a clear public health benefit is demonstrated.

They call for “the global distribution of both the influenza vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccines” to be halted based on their findings.

“[O]ur assessment indicates that neither the influenza vaccine nor the COVID-19 vaccines provided any measurable difference in risk reduction of hospitalization for the very diseases they were designed to protect against,” the researchers conclude.

“We propose that health authorities worldwide should reconsider the decision to approve both of these vaccines until such time as a real public health benefit can be demonstrated from the data using the method described in this paper, along with other complementary analytic methods.”

These findings “reinforce recommendations to halt the global distribution of both the influenza vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccines.”

Preprints.org is a multidisciplinary open-access platform for sharing early versions of research papers before they undergo formal peer review.

One of the authors, Kirsch, immediately penned a Substack post following his paper’s publication, contending that mainstream health authorities had “lied to us about the benefits” of COVID and flu “kill shots.”

“It was ALL downside risk with the shots,” he wrote. “These are kill shots and the vax makers are protected from liability with an unlimited license to kill.”

“It doesn’t get any more clear than this,” Kirsch added. “The COVID vaccines didn’t provide any protection against hospitalization or death: they were nothing but kill shots.”

You can download the full study here:

