A new study published this month in the peer-reviewed medical journal Spatial and Spatio-Temporal Epidemiology has raised significant concerns about the relationship between COVID-19 jab rates and infection risk among older populations.

Conducted by researchers Jingxin Lei and Ying MacNab at the University of British Columbia’s School of Public Health, the study examined state-level COVID infection risks and reporting rates among people aged 65 and above in the U.S. from April 2020 to February 2022.

The study found a troubling association: higher vaccination rates were linked to increased risk of COVID infections.

“Our analyses suggested that a higher population density, a higher percentage of minority, and a higher percentage of second-dose vaccination were associated with increased risks of COVID-19 infections, and the effect sizes varied month by month from April 2020 to February 2022,” the researchers confirm.

This finding challenges the assumption that higher vaccination rates directly correlate with lower infection risks.

The study identified several factors that influenced COVID infection risks, with a key finding being the association between higher vaccination rates and increased infection risks.

“Our study uncovers spatiotemporal variations and dynamics in state-level infection risks and (under)reporting rates, suggesting time-varying associations between higher population density, higher percentage of minorities, and higher percentage of vaccination and increased risks of COVID-19 infection, as well as an association between more easily accessible tests and higher reporting rates,” the researchers write.

The study also found that receiving a “full series” of doses was linked to “higher reporting rates” of COVID infection.

“The percentage of older people (only available for Periods 3 and 4) who received the full series vaccine was a significant indicator of higher reporting rates in both Periods 3 and 4,” the study reads.

The study by Lei and MacNab raises important questions about the effectiveness of COVID vaccination programs in reducing infection risks.

The association between higher vaccination rates and increased infection risks calls for a critical re-evaluation of current vaccination strategies and their role in pandemic management.

As the pandemic continues, these findings will be vital for developing more effective and nuanced public health strategies.

You can download the full study below:

