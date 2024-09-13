A study published Thursday in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS Medicine confirms antimalarial drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are safe and effective against COVID-19.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

Early in the pandemic, mainstream news outlets reported that hydroxychloroquine “doesn’t help” against COVID, though President Donald Trump called the drug “a game changer” and encouraged patients to try it.

A CNN article from May 2020 said the drug “doesn’t fight the virus.”

In July 2020, Dr. Anthony Fauci claimed that “hydroxychloroquine is not effective in the treatment of COVID-19.”

The new study refutes these assertions, proving President Trump was right about the medication.

Healthy adult participants were enrolled in 26 centers in 11 countries in a double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized trial of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine for COVID-19 prevention.

Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) was evaluated in Europe and Africa, and chloroquine (CQ) was evaluated in Asia.

Between April 2020 and March 2022, 4,652 participants (46% females) were enrolled, (HCQ/CQ n = 2,320; placebo n = 2,332).

The median age was 29 (23 to 39) years.

SARS-CoV-2 infections (symptomatic and asymptomatic) occurred in 1,071 (23%) participants.

For the primary endpoint the incidence of symptomatic COVID-19 was 240/2,320 in the HCQ/CQ versus 284/2,332 in the placebo arms (risk ratio (RR) 0.85 [95% confidence interval, 0.72 to 1.00; p = 0.05]).

For the secondary and tertiary outcomes asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections occurred in 11.5% of HCQ/CQ recipients and 12.0% of placebo recipients: RR: 0.96 (95% CI, 0.82 to 1.12; p = 0.6).

There were no differences in the severity of symptoms between the groups and no severe illnesses.

HCQ and CQ treatment led to fewer confirmed respiratory infections (mainly COVID-19) with a 39% lower risk.

It also resulted in fewer workdays lost due to illness: 104 fewer days per 1,000 participants over 90 days.

HCQ and CQ were also “well tolerated with no drug-related serious adverse events (SAEs).”

The study authors conclude: “In this large placebo-controlled, double-blind randomised trial, HCQ and CQ were safe and well tolerated in COVID-19 chemoprevention, and there was evidence of moderate protective benefit in a meta-analysis including this trial and similar RCTs.”

“This large multinational randomised double-blind COVID-19 chemoprevention trial provides strong evidence of the safety of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine given daily for 3 months (average 2.4 mg base/kg/day).”

(In this context, “chemoprevention” refers to the use of a drug (in this case, hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine) to prevent the onset of COVID-19 before someone is infected).

You can download the full study below:

Journal 1.79MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood