A resurfaced study from 2007 reveals that colostrum, a substance produced by mammals shortly after giving birth, is significantly more effective than traditional flu vaccination in preventing influenza.

The study has been unearthed as a person in Missouri was recently infected with influenza bird flu.

The adult was hospitalized on August 22 and has since recovered.

The case “adds to growing anxiety about the risk of bird flu spreading among humans, especially since this is the first infection in a person in the U.S. who didn't work with poultry or dairy cows,” NBC News reported.

The government plans to mass produce influenza vaccines if a human outbreak does occur.

However, according to the resurfaced study, “colostrum, both in healthy subjects and high-risk cardiovascular patients, is at least 3 times more effective than vaccination to prevent flu and is very cost-effective.”

Colostrum is the nutrient-rich, antibody-packed first milk produced by mammals immediately after giving birth, designed to provide newborns with essential immune protection and growth factors.

The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Clinical and Applied Thrombosis/Hemostasis, compared different groups, including individuals who received only vaccination, those who received both bovine colostrum and vaccination, and those who only received colostrum.

The results were clear: “The total number of days of disease was 3 times larger in untreated controls and in subjects who had been treated with vaccination.”

The researchers found that subjects who received colostrum experienced fewer flu episodes and days of illness than those who were vaccinated.

In terms of flu episodes, the colostrum group saw significantly fewer cases: “The total number of episodes (days of malaise) in the colostrum group was 13 versus 14 in the colostrum + vaccination group, 41 in the group without prophylaxis, and 57 in the vaccination group.”

The difference in the incidence of flu events was also stark: “The difference in incidence in events between colostrum subjects and vaccination subjects was 3.9... therefore, the incidence in events in vaccination subjects was 3.9 times higher than the incidence in the colostrum subjects.”

The study confirms that colostrum is a highly effective, inexpensive, natural alternative to flu vaccination.

For both healthy individuals and high-risk patients, colostrum offers a much higher level of protection against flu, with fewer days of illness and reduced overall healthcare costs.

The authors conclude: “The present study suggests a safe and cost-effective method⎯which still needs more evaluation in specific groups, particularly high-risk cardiovascular patients⎯that may be considered at least an important clinical alternative to vaccination.”

“There is evidence that in some situations in which vaccination is contraindicated, the use of colostrum may be not only more effective but the only practical solution.”

You can download the full study below:

Cesarone Et Al 2007 Prevention Of Influenza Episodes With Colostrum Compared With Vaccination In Healthy And High Risk

