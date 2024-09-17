A new study published today in Springer’s book series Advances in Experimental Medicine and Biology confirms there is “no convincing evidence” that the COVID-19 shot significantly reduces transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus to others, and calls on public figures to stop “exaggerat[ing]” the drug’s benefits.

In December 2021, Joe Biden made the false claim that people vaccinated for COVID “do not spread the disease to anyone else.”

Biden was echoing similarly inaccurate claims by his then-chief medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who just months earlier asserted that vaccinated people become “dead ends” for COVID.

On CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Fauci stated falsely:

“When you get vaccinated, you not only protect your own health and that of the family but also you contribute to the community health by preventing the spread of the virus throughout the community. In other words, you become a dead end to the virus. And when there are a lot of dead ends around, the virus is not going to go anywhere. And that’s when you get a point that you have a markedly diminished rate of infection in the community.”

The new study addresses these falsehoods head-on, emphasizing in its introduction how “it has been assumed that the COVID-19 vaccination reduces the risk of transmission to others.”

The study author, Dr. Günter Kampf of Germany’s University Medicine Greifswald, went on to explain how the viral load in the jabbed was not lower than the unjabbed, and was even sometimes higher.

“Results during the delta predominance show that the viral load in the vaccinated population is not consistently lower compared to the unvaccinated, and during the omicron predominance, the viral load was even somewhat higher,” he writes.

Dr. Kampf also points out how there were more COVID cases among those who received shots.

“Public health data from the UK show that the number of COVID-19 cases is higher among the fully vaccinated and boosted population who might be possible sources, in contrast to lower case numbers within the first three months among the vaccinated obtained in phase 3 trials on symptomatic cases,” he states.

Kampf ends his paper’s abstract by confirming that there is no solid evidence that COVID-19 injections greatly reduce the spread of SARS-CoV-2.

“Overall, there is no convincing evidence that the COVID-19 vaccination significantly reduces the risk to transmit SARS-CoV-2 to others,” he states.

The German medical doctor’s conclusion was even more pointed, calling for public health figures and politicians not to “exaggerate or whitewash” the evidence.

“Most of the collected evidence indicates that the COVID-19 vaccination does not reduce the risk to transmit SARS-CoV-2 to others in a relevant proportion,” Kampf concludes. “On the contrary: epidemiological data from the UK indicate an even higher number of COVID-19 cases among the vaccinated and boosted population suggesting a higher risk for transmission from them. Public health messages from organizations and politicians should therefore not exaggerate or whitewash the expectable evidence-based health benefits of a COVID-19 vaccination.”

