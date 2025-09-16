JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mick From Hooe (UK)'s avatar
Mick From Hooe (UK)
3hEdited

Are all these depopulating injections (called vaccines) formulated with mRNA? This seems mRNA is the most effective method of condemning ('vax') recipients to DEATH or, if they're really lucky, to a dramatically shortened Life Expectancy, rife with ill-health, and immediately susceptible to a myriad of new diseases and illnesses to try and cope with.

Corrupt 'vax investors' are running for the exits?

FDA, CDC, NIH, etc, must immediately suspend manufacturing and distribution of all mRNA injectable SV40 jabs which include enormous amounts of contaminants (CANCER-INDUCING SV40 crap) (per dose). They must all be corrupted to allow this mass-murder to continue unquestioned.

Alternatively, disband the FDA, CDC, HIH, etc,.

We now wonder if the Pfizer's, Moderna's, etc, deadly SV40 formula is deliberately poisonous - in order to dramatically reduce the world's population?

No more ‘Experimental Jabs’ until quality and safety is independently proven by honest, uninfluenced laboratories, and then independently proven consistently and reliably adjudicated over a period exceeding 30 days!

Repeal the insane PREP Act because this encourages the corrupt vax makers to continue without consequence.

LIABILITY to be mandated before another poisonous mRNA injection into an unsuspecting human.

Unjabbed Mick (UK). We live longer!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Atters's avatar
Atters
1hEdited

Apologies the section 13 image in the article has only just loaded for me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jon Fleetwood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture