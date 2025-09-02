Summary:

Pfizer’s vaccine plasmid contains three human DNA fragments : α-globin (blood), AES/TLE5 (immune), MT-RNR1 (neurological).

Plasmids integrate —they’re built to insert DNA into genomes—and these fragments are present in the final shot.

Independent reviews and Pfizer’s own 5.3.6 safety report show the same triad of serious adverse events: blood, immune, neurological.

The alignment is exact : plasmid blueprint ↔ injury clusters.

Implication: these human DNA fragments may be integrating into patients’ genomes and driving the injuries.

Bottom line: Grounds to pull the shot and launch an immediate government investigation.

What We Reported First

Over the weekend, I revealed (here) that Pfizer’s vaccine plasmid contains three human DNA regulatory sequences:

α-globin : regulates blood and cardiovascular functions.

AES/TLE5 : regulates immune pathways.

MT-RNR1: linked to neurological and mitochondrial functions.

These are not inert add-ons.

By definition, plasmids are integration-competent DNA molecules—they are the very tools used in gene engineering to insert sequences into genomes.

These plasmids, used in Pfizer’s COVID-19 mRNA shot manufacturing process, are present in the vaccine that ends up injected into people.

In that first article, I highlighted how independent safety reviews in 2022 and 2024 concluded that serious adverse events (AEs) after COVID vaccination concentrate in three categories: blood/cardiovascular, immune, and neurological.

What no one has pointed out until now is that the three human DNA fragments built into Pfizer’s plasmid line up exactly with the three main categories of serious adverse events—raising the bombshell possibility that these very fragments are what’s causing the injuries.

If true, this means Pfizer’s plasmid design itself may be seeding the very categories of harm now showing up in patients—a novel connection no one has made until now, and one that could finally explain with precision why blood, immune, and neurological injuries dominate the safety signal.

That possibility alone is grounds to pull Pfizer’s shot from the market immediately.

And it casts a dark shadow over any technology that uses plasmids carrying human gene sequences, since the risk of genome integration and system-level injury cannot be ruled out.

What Pfizer’s Own Data Show

Now comes the bombshell: Pfizer’s own 5.3.6 pharmacovigilance report, submitted confidentially to regulators and covering adverse events through February 28, 2021, confirms the same triad.

Pfizer recorded 42,086 case reports and 158,893 adverse events in the first three months of rollout.

The largest raw category by sheer number was “general disorders” (fever, fatigue, injection-site pain)—but these are nonspecific side effects, not the pathological signal.

When Pfizer focused on Adverse Events of Special Interest (AESIs)—the categories regulators actually monitor for serious risk—the picture became clear:

Neurological disorders : 25,957 nervous system events, including seizures, Guillain-Barré, multiple sclerosis relapses, encephalopathy, neuropathies, facial paralysis.

Immune/autoimmune disorders : 1,050 cases including hypersensitivity, myocarditis, pericarditis, autoimmune flares, cytokine storm.

Blood/hematological disorders: 932 cases including immune thrombocytopenia, hemorrhage, clotting events, petechiae, and deep vein thrombosis.

These are not random.

They are the exact three systems hard-coded into the plasmid.

Cause-and-Effect Alignment

Let’s put the pieces side by side:

Plasmid fragment : α-globin → regulates blood biology.

Pfizer data : Serious AEs in blood/hematological systems.

Plasmid fragment : AES/TLE5 → regulates immune pathways.

Pfizer data : Serious AEs in immune/autoimmune systems.

Plasmid fragment: MT-RNR1 → linked to neurological function.

Pfizer data: Serious AEs in nervous system.

Because plasmids are integration-competent, these human DNA fragments could be inserting into patient genomes, dysregulating the very systems they control.

The outcome would look exactly like what Pfizer’s safety data show: serious injuries clustered in blood, immune, and neurological categories.

Why This Matters

The implication is not theoretical.

The overlap is too precise:

Blueprint : Human DNA fragments regulating blood, immune, neurological systems were built into Pfizer’s plasmid.

Mechanism : Plasmids can integrate into human DNA.

Outcome: Pfizer’s own safety data show the majority of serious adverse events occur in blood, immune, and neurological systems.

This is not coincidence.

It is alignment between design and injury.

The unavoidable possibility is that integration of plasmid DNA fragments into the human genome is contributing to the very injuries Pfizer is documenting.

Bottom Line

Independent reviews showed that blood, immune, and neurological adverse events dominate post-vaccine safety data.

Pfizer’s own confidential 5.3.6 report confirms the same triad of harms.

The plasmid itself carries human DNA fragments regulating those exact systems.

Plasmids integrate.

The implication is stark: the design of Pfizer’s plasmid is not just a manufacturing artifact—it may be the direct cause of the clustering of serious vaccine injuries.

Taken together, Pfizer’s own data and the plasmid design point to a direct link between the human DNA fragments built into the vaccine and the blood, immune, and neurological injuries dominating the safety signal.

That alone is grounds to pull these shots from the market until proven safe—and demands an immediate government investigation into whether plasmid integration is driving the harm.

