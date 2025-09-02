Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine plasmid contains three human DNA fragments capable of integrating into the human genome, and Pfizer’s own safety data shows serious injuries clustering in the exact same systems.

Pfizer’s plasmid carries three human DNA fragments:

• α-globin (blood)

• AES/TLE5 (immune)

• MT-RNR1 (neurological)

Plasmids integrate—they’re built to insert DNA into genomes. These fragments are in the final shot.

Independent reviews (2022, 2024) and Pfizer’s confidential 5.3.6 report confirm serious adverse events concentrate in blood, immune, and neurological categories.

Pfizer data (first 3 months):

• 25,957 neurological disorders (seizures, MS relapses, encephalopathy)

• 1,050 immune/autoimmune disorders (myocarditis, cytokine storm)

• 932 blood/hematological disorders

The alignment is exact: plasmid DNA fragments regulating blood, immune, and neurological systems ↔ the three main categories of serious vaccine injuries.

Implication: plasmid DNA integration into the human genome may be driving the very injuries Pfizer documented.

Pfizer’s own data and plasmid design point to a direct connection between the DNA fragments in its vaccine and the blood, immune, and neurological harms dominating the safety signal.

That alone is grounds to pull the shots and launch an immediate investigation.

