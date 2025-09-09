Power isn’t retreating—it’s regrouping.

That’s the blunt warning from independent journalist Maria Zeee, one of the world’s most censored voices, in her conversation with me.

In this interview, Maria lays out the controlled narratives, the spiritual agenda behind global governance, and why the next phase isn’t just about censorship—it’s about war.

Fake opposition: Much of “independent media” has abandoned watchdog reporting and settled into partisan cheerleading.

Vaccine bait-and-switch: Trump’s vaccine post doesn’t mean victory—while Gates-backed “universal vaccines” move forward in silence.

Palantir at CDC: A new wave of surveillance tech is being embedded—from corporate staff swaps to microneedle patches tied to Agenda 2030.

Communist roots of distrust: Maria’s Serbian upbringing gave her an instinctive radar for tyranny, later confirmed by 9/11 and COVID.

Spiritual agenda: She warns that the system being built is designed to get humanity to the point where “you cannot buy or sell without the mark.”

World War III prep: France has already ordered hospitals to prepare for war by 2026. Conscription is back. Undersea cables are being cut. The signs of global conflict are here.

Maria’s message cuts deeper than politics: don’t be fooled by distractions.

The global machine isn’t winding down—it’s gearing up.

And unless people wake up fast, the next phase won’t just be propaganda or mandates.

It will be war.

