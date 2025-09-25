JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Bartlett Says Bird Flu Is Next Bioweapon to Worry About—After Trump Tells UN the COVID Pandemic Was Man-Made

We already know how to treat bird flu—without a vaccine or emergency use authorization.
Jon Fleetwood's avatar
Jon Fleetwood
Sep 25, 2025
2
13
Transcript

This video features my interview with Dr. Richard Bartlett on President Donald Trump’s unprecedented United Nations speech, where Trump admitted COVID-19 was man-made and called for the total abolition of bioweapons.

We discuss what this means for gain-of-function research, vaccines, AI surveillance, and the preparations already underway for a bird flu “Disease X” pandemic.

What We Cover

  • Trump declares before the UN: “We need to stop making bioweapons in labs.”

  • Does that mean vaccine development will be shut down?

  • Bartlett: COVID was a bioweapon attack that killed 1.2 million Americans—more than the Vietnam War.

  • Mainstream media blackout: not a word from CNN, Fox, AP, or Reuters.

  • Trump proposes AI verification system to enforce bioweapon prevention—Bartlett warns this could expand global surveillance.

  • WHO lists nine future pandemics, hides bird flu under “Disease X.”

  • Redfield: “The great pandemic will be bird flu.”

  • Governments already pouring billions into engineered bird flu and dual-use vaccine development.

  • Proven tools exist: Budesonide nebulizer therapy and Xofluza antiviral—but propaganda will push fear and “new vaccines.”

Trump Asks World to End Bioweapons Creation 'Once and for All'—Cites Man-Made COVID Pandemic at United Nations (Video)

Jon Fleetwood
·
Sep 24
7 Studies Confirm Antiviral 'Xofluza' Is 'Drug of Choice' for Bird Flu, as USDA Tests Ground Beef for Virus

Jon Fleetwood
·
May 1, 2024
8 Studies Support Ivermectin's Effectiveness Against Influenza Amid Bird Flu Pandemic Worries

Jon Fleetwood
·
April 5, 2024
U.S. and South Korean Scientists Lab-Engineer Frankenstein Bird Flu Viruses in Georgia: Journal 'Virology'

Jon Fleetwood
·
Sep 14
U.N. Stages First-Ever 'Global Dialogue' for Bird Flu, Mobilizes 500 International 'Experts and Decision-Makers' for Pandemic Coordination

Jon Fleetwood
·
Sep 10
Genomic Integration, Turbo Cancers, and the Buried Henry Ford Vaccine Study—Full Interview with Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Jon Fleetwood
·
Sep 11
World War III, Vaccine Bait-and-Switch, and the Media's Fake Opposition: Maria Zeee Warns of What's Coming Next

Jon Fleetwood
·
Sep 9
Drones Spray 'Self-Spreading' COVID-19 Vaccine for 'Large-Area Inoculation of Humans' in 'DEFUSE' EcoHealth/DARPA Project

Jon Fleetwood
·
December 24, 2024
