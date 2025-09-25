Bartlett Says Bird Flu Is Next Bioweapon to Worry About—After Trump Tells UN the COVID Pandemic Was Man-Made

This video features my interview with Dr. Richard Bartlett on President Donald Trump’s unprecedented United Nations speech, where Trump admitted COVID-19 was man-made and called for the total abolition of bioweapons.

We discuss what this means for gain-of-function research, vaccines, AI surveillance, and the preparations already underway for a bird flu “Disease X” pandemic.

What We Cover

Trump declares before the UN: “We need to stop making bioweapons in labs.”

Does that mean vaccine development will be shut down?

Bartlett: COVID was a bioweapon attack that killed 1.2 million Americans—more than the Vietnam War.

Mainstream media blackout: not a word from CNN, Fox, AP, or Reuters.

Trump proposes AI verification system to enforce bioweapon prevention—Bartlett warns this could expand global surveillance.

WHO lists nine future pandemics, hides bird flu under “Disease X.”

Redfield: “The great pandemic will be bird flu.”

Governments already pouring billions into engineered bird flu and dual-use vaccine development.

Proven tools exist: Budesonide nebulizer therapy and Xofluza antiviral—but propaganda will push fear and “new vaccines.”

