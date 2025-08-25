Evidence Trump Will Ban the COVID-19 Shot?

The Trump administration will remove the COVID-19 mRNA injection from the U.S. market “within months,” according to Dr. Aseem Malhotra, Chief Medical Advisor to the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) campaign and close ally of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

But what makes me believe it will actually happen are the string of unmistakable actions already taken:

May 2025: Kennedy ended federal recommendations for COVID shots in healthy children and pregnant women, citing lack of clinical data.

June 2025: Kennedy fired all 17 members of the CDC Vaccine Advisory Panel (Wall Street Journal), replacing them to eliminate conflicts of interest.

June 2025: U.S. funding for Bill Gates’ vaccine cartel Gavi was cut off, citing child deaths linked to DTP. Gates himself once called vaccines his “best investment.”

After FDA approved Moderna’s latest COVID jab for kids behind Kennedy’s back, two HHS aides were abruptly fired—signaling Kennedy’s internal opposition.

Kennedy publicly admitted the mRNA jab “goes into every organ” and can prolong the pandemic, saying it is unpredictable and uncontrollable.

HHS under Kennedy terminated 22 mRNA vaccine projects, declaring their failure to prevent COVID or flu.

Meanwhile, Malhotra told The Daily Beast that “influential” members of Trump’s family share Kennedy’s disbelief that the jab is still prescribed.

Bonus: Trump himself recently downplayed Operation Warp Speed as happening “a long time ago” while saying he is now “looking for other answers”—a shift that sparked frantic backlash from pro-vaccine loyalists, perhaps the clearest sign yet he’s preparing to walk away from the mRNA agenda.

And don’t forget the bigger picture: CDC data show 38,742 deaths linked to the jab, but applying HHS’s own Harvard Pilgrim underreporting rate means the real toll could top 3.8 million.

That’s compared to just 7,109 deaths that pulled propoxyphene after 30 years.

Dr. Malhotra says Trump himself will be briefed in September. His words: “He can create a lasting legacy by pulling the shot off the market once and for all.”

Taken together, Kennedy’s record of decisive moves, Gates’ defunding, mass firings, terminated projects, and Malhotra’s inside timeline make one thing clear: this isn’t empty talk.

The COVID jab is on borrowed time—we hope.

