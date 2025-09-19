The newly reconstituted CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) was supposed to be different.

With several new members aligned with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s mandate for transparency and health freedom, expectations were high that the panel would finally call out the dangers hidden in vaccine development.

Instead, the new board folded.

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

ACIP’s Hollow Move

On Thursday, ACIP voted merely to push back the MMRV shot recommendation to age 4 because of the increased risk of febrile seizures in toddlers.

But the CDC had already admitted back in 2008 that ProQuad (MMRV) increased the risk of febrile seizures in toddlers 12–23 months old, and by 2009 ACIP was discouraging its use as the first dose at 12–15 months.

CDC had already cited studies showing about 4.3 cases per 10,000 doses—roughly double the risk compared to separate MMR and Varivax shots.

Meaning this latest “new” move by ACIP isn’t reform at all, but a belated rehash of mainstream business-as-usual policy that does nothing to protect children, even with so-called health freedom members now on the panel.

The Real Elephant in the Room: Plasmids

Instead of going further—instead of confronting the core problem—the panel stopped short.

They left in place recommendations for children to continue receiving vaccines that could contain plasmid DNA contamination with human gene segments capable of integrating into the human genome, a fact admitted in patents, FDA inserts, and independent lab findings.

MMRV (ProQuad): Recombinant Human Albumin Risk

ProQuad (MMRV) contains recombinant human albumin (rHA), made with a plasmid carrying the human ALB gene that could integrate into the human genome and dysregulate blood and cardiovascular systems (here).

The shot has never been tested for carcinogenicity, mutagenesis, or fertility impairment.

If recombinant human albumin (rHA) gene segments integrated into the human genome—particularly the ALB gene involved in encoding albumin—this could potentially disrupt the regulation of albumin production and its widespread biological functions.

Albumin plays a critical role in multiple physiological systems, especially in blood and cardiovascular homeostasis.

Potential Systems Dysregulated by ALB Gene Integration

Blood and Vascular System: Albumin regulates osmotic pressure in the blood vessels, facilitates transport of hormones, fatty acids, and drugs, and has anticoagulant properties by binding antithrombin and inhibiting platelet aggregation. Disruption could cause blood clotting abnormalities, impaired transport functions, and fluid balance issues.

Cardiovascular System: Since albumin affects blood volume and pressure regulation, abnormal expression might lead to dysregulated blood pressure, edema, or vascular inflammation.

Immune System and Inflammation: Albumin helps regulate inflammatory responses; its disruption could contribute to immune dysregulation, such as vasculitis or hypersensitivity reactions.

Associated Serious Adverse Events (SAEs)

The malfunction or dysregulation of albumin expression caused by integration could manifest as SAEs involving these systems, potentially including:

Edema (fluid retention and swelling)

Thrombocytopenia or other blood clotting disorders

Vasculitis (blood vessel inflammation)

Anaphylaxis or severe allergic reactions

Cardiovascular abnormalities like hypertension or vascular inflammation

Immune-mediated conditions affecting blood and vascular health

This aligns with reported SAEs listed in the FDA insert for ProQuad (MMRV), including thrombocytopenia, vasculitis, edema, anaphylaxis, and severe allergic reactions.

The underlying hypothesis is that integration of human ALB gene segments from recombinant albumin plasmids into the genome could disrupt this key protein’s regulation, leading to these blood and cardiovascular disorders.

Thus, the biological systems regulated by albumin—primarily blood volume/osmotic balance, coagulation, transport, and vascular integrity—are the most plausible targets for dysregulation if human albumin gene plasmid fragments integrate into the human genome, and these are reflected in the types of SAEs observed.

ACIP’s Failure

The new ACIP, with new health freedom-minded members recently appointed, was supposed to be a firewall.

Instead, they chose to deliberate over the timing of doses—not the DNA contamination, not the lack of long-term studies, not the risk of permanent genomic integration in children.

This is not reform, but surrender dressed up as oversight.

What the public got was a board that kept the program alive, keeping dangerous products in circulation under the federal Vaccines for Children program, and dodging the real questions.

Bottom Line

ACIP Chair Martin Kulldorff tried to frame the febrile seizure debate as a matter of “trust,” urging the public to listen to scientists who debate openly.

But the committee didn’t debate the elephant in the room: plasmids, human gene contamination, and the utter absence of mutagenesis and carcinogenicity testing.

Both the newly appointed “health freedom” members and the long-standing vaccine loyalists on ACIP now face a test of credibility.

The authority they’ve been given carries a duty to move beyond procedural adjustments and confront deeper safety questions head-on.

That requires openness, genuine debate, and a willingness to subject their recommendations to far greater public scrutiny.

The public did not support changes to ACIP membership simply to see more of the same.

Parents and citizens expected new voices to raise real concerns and to demand stronger safety standards for children.

That expectation remains unmet, and the responsibility for addressing it lies squarely with the current panel.

You can watch the full meeting below:

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities reaching 370,000+ monthly viewers, contact us by clicking below.