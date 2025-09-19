JonFleetwood.com

Karen Bracken
8h

Same crap different day. I have NEVER trusted Dr. Malone and was very concerned when he was placed on ACIP. There is only one answer and that is to educated the public and work at the state level to roll back all vaccine mandates like Florida has done. This assault on society will only stop when WE THE PEOPLE end it. Stand up, be bold, be brave. JUST SAY NO!!! They have no constitutional authority over our health and it time people grew a spine.

Crixcyon
8h

The ACIP is still a death machine. Do not trust these murdering thugs with your life or that of your children. Ignore everything the HHS says.

