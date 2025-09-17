Human Gene Plasmids Behind MMRV Jab Raise Genome Integration Risks—FDA's Own Insert Shows Matching Serious Adverse Events as ACIP Meets This Week
Aborted fetal cells, fetal bovine serum, fatal outcomes, seizure spikes in toddlers, virus shedding, and untested cancer and fertility risks all buried in the FDA’s own ProQuad insert.
This week, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will review the MMRV (ProQuad), Hepatitis B, and COVID-19 vaccines. But evidence hidden in patents, manufacturing records, and the FDA’s own label paints a disturbing picture.
At the core is a fact few parents know: Merck’s MMRV (measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella) vaccine ProQuad contains recombinant human albumin (rHA), a genetically engineered blood protein produced by inserting the human ALB gene into plasmids and growing them in yeast. This is confirmed in U.S. and European patents and by Sartorius, a leading manufacturer of recombinant albumin.
That means human DNA segments cloned into plasmids are part of the vaccine’s manufacturing process. If fragments of those plasmids contaminate the final product and integrate (here) into the human genome, they could deregulate the very biological systems albumin controls—blood pressure, hormone transport, osmotic balance. And the FDA’s own insert lists serious adverse events (SAEs) that line up with precisely those systems.
The public has never been told this. Parents are being denied informed consent.
And what makes this even more striking is that while the vaccine-risk community has long focused on adjuvants, fetal cells, and viral shedding, almost no one is talking about plasmid integration risks (beside Dr. Kevin McKernan regarding COVID-19 injections)—a danger baked into “routine” shots like ProQuad that may be far more widespread, and far more consequential, than even the loudest critics have acknowledged.
Patents Confirm Plasmid Use to Produce Recombinant Albumin
A U.S. patent (US5986062) explains that the human albumin gene is cloned into plasmids and expressed in yeast (Pichia pastoris) to produce albumin .
A European patent (EP0361991B1) describes a “microbiological method for the preparation of human serum albumin by culturing yeast modified by recombinant DNA techniques”, using expression plasmids carrying the human gene.
Sartorius, which supplies rHA to vaccine makers, states its Recombumin® albumin is made in a proprietary genetically modified yeast strain, confirming the same plasmid-expression system.
This is not speculative. It is the standard method in biotechnology: clone the human ALB gene into a plasmid, insert it into yeast, and purify the protein.
Integration Risks Match FDA-Listed Adverse Events
If plasmid fragments remain in the vaccine and integrate into the genome, they could disrupt albumin’s regulatory role in the body.
Neurological dysfunction → Insert lists encephalitis, seizures, Guillain-Barré, optic neuritis.
Hematologic/immune imbalance → Insert lists thrombocytopenia, aplastic anemia, vasculitis.
Vascular/oncotic failure → Insert lists edema, anaphylaxis, Stevens-Johnson, Henoch–Schönlein purpura.
The match is exact. The very systems that albumin regulates are the systems in which ProQuad shows severe adverse reactions.
And still—the insert admits no carcinogenicity, mutagenicity, or fertility studies have ever been done.
In other words, the FDA’s own label shows severe injuries in the exact biological systems that could be thrown into chaos if plasmid-borne human albumin gene fragments integrate into patient DNA—a risk never tested, never disclosed, and never consented to.
Other Red Flags in the Insert
Aborted fetal cells: Rubella and varicella viruses are grown in MRC-5 human fetal tissue, meaning they can make it into the product.
Fetal bovine serum: Cow fetuses are used in the production process, potentially contaminating the vaccine.
Contraindications: Fatal disseminated measles vaccine virus infection in immunosuppressed, pregnancy (contraindicated for 3 months), and untreated tuberculosis.
Warnings: 2.2× higher seizure risk 5–12 days after dose one, virus shedding of varicella and rubella, thrombocytopenia, anaphylaxis, Reye syndrome risk with aspirin.
Adverse Events: Encephalitis, seizures, Guillain-Barré, vasculitis, Stevens-Johnson, orchitis, necrotizing retinitis, shingles, nerve deafness, and deaths in immunocompromised children.
Gain-of-Function in the Measles Vaccine Virus
Peer-reviewed research and U.S. military biodefense experts confirm that the measles vaccine virus itself was created using gain-of-function (GOF) techniques:
The wild-type virus uses CD150 (SLAM) to infect immune cells.
But vaccine strains gained the ability to use CD46, expressed on nearly all human cells—a clear functional expansion.
Mutations (N481Y, E451V) in the hemagglutinin protein enabled this shift, confirmed in the Journal of Infectious Diseases (2016).
By today’s standards, this qualifies as GOF research—the same type of manipulation tied to bioweapons oversight and pandemic risks.
Bottom Line: Transparency Denied
The FDA insert for ProQuad admits to severe adverse events, but it does not disclose that ProQuad’s recombinant albumin stabilizer is made using plasmids carrying human blood genes. That disclosure comes only from patents and manufacturing records.
Human gene plasmids in the manufacturing process.
Integration risks that match the FDA’s own listed serious adverse events.
Aborted fetal cells and fetal bovine serum in production.
Viruses engineered through gain-of-function.
And no testing for cancer or fertility effects.
Yet ACIP could be preparing to review this vaccine without addressing any of these truths.
Parents are told none of this. That is not informed consent. That is concealment.
