At the recent ACIP meeting, Dr. Evelyn Griffin rightly raised the alarm about mRNA reverse transcription—pointing to published studies showing nucleic acids in Pfizer’s mRNA COVID-19 shot can be integrated into human DNA, namely human liver cells under lab settings.

But Pfizer’s Dr. Kayvon Modjarrad quickly dismissed the concern:

“RNA cannot reverse transcribe to DNA [because that] requires a set of molecules and enzymes that don’t exist in humans and are largely reserved for retroviruses.”

Moderna chimed in, citing FDA reviews of “hundreds of millions” of doses and claiming “no indication of genotoxicity.”

The public was left thinking: case closed.

But this article will show that the real risk isn’t rare reverse transcription at all—it’s the integration of plasmid DNA contaminants into the human genome, a pathway every cell in the body is equipped to carry out.

Pfizer and Moderna are technically wrong that reverse transcription “can’t happen,” but they also know it’s rare—so they lean on that half-truth to keep the spotlight off plasmid DNA integration, which is far more likely and far more dangerous.

It’s a sleight of hand—a bait-and-switch.

Emergency room director Dr. Richard Bartlett told this website that the real scandal isn’t reverse transcription at all, but the hidden plasmid DNA contamination that provides the mechanism for Pfizer’s genetic code to be incorporated into human DNA and causes disease.

“Pfizer and Moderna are distracting from the smoking gun of plasmid DNA contamination in their COVID-19 mRNA shots,” Dr. Bartlett said. “In 2022, investigators worked with the information they had, but that information was not complete. The fact that Pfizer’s genetic code was incorporated into human host DNA is irrefutable. And the most likely mechanism that it got there is plasmid DNA, not mRNA reverse transcription. Did Pfizer know this? Did Moderna know this? Did they hide the damning information from investigators and doctors in 2022? Is that why investigators misinterpreted DNA integration as reverse transcription? I am convinced that Pfizer’s genetic code found in human cells did not come from the mRNA, but from plasmid DNA contamination. This is catastrophic if true.”

You can watch a clip of the exchange, posted by Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, below:

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

The Bait-and-Switch

This is the inside baseball play: Pfizer and Moderna want the debate stuck on reverse transcription.

Why?

Because they can plausibly argue it’s rare.

The enzyme required for reverse transcription—LINE-1—is typically absent from the vast majority of human cells, with only modest expression detected in specialized cell types like epithelial cells, and higher activity mainly in tumors and with aging.

That makes reverse transcription possible, but not systemic.

They know this, and they exploit it.

But focusing there keeps eyes off the much bigger danger.

The study Dr. Griffin cited made the best assumption it could with the cherry-picked information the manufacturers released—but what it could not account for, because Pfizer and Moderna hid the evidence and still refuse to admit it, is the smoking gun: plasmid DNA contamination, the very mechanism by which foreign DNA can be incorporated into the human genome after injection, kept from researchers and the public and denying true informed consent.

Plasmids are routinely used in the industry to incorporate foreign DNA into host DNA.

The Bigger Threat: Plasmid DNA Integration

The COVID-19 mRNA shots are manufactured using DNA plasmids—the very genetic engineering tools designed to insert code into genomes.

By definition, plasmids are integration-competent.

They can stitch themselves into human DNA.

Independent labs have confirmed that Pfizer’s vials contain toxic levels of plasmid DNA.

A French government-funded study led by Didier Raoult (Nov 2024) found 5,160 ng of plasmid DNA per dose —516 times higher than the FDA/EMA safety limit.

A December 2024 peer-reviewed paper in Science, Public Health Policy & the Law found 227–334% more DNA contamination than WHO limits, including the cancer-linked SV40 promoter/enhancer.

A September 2025 peer-reviewed study in Autoimmunity confirmed both Pfizer and Moderna’s shots are contaminated with billions to hundreds of billions of DNA fragments per dose—up to 627 times higher than FDA/WHO limits—with Pfizer uniquely carrying the SV40 promoter-enhancer, a cancer-linked sequence designed to drive foreign DNA into human cell nuclei.

This isn’t speculation.

The contamination is proven.

What’s Inside Pfizer’s Plasmid

Pfizer’s plasmid doesn’t just contain bacterial DNA and the SV40 cancer-promoting gene sequence.

It also carries three human gene fragments used as regulatory elements:

α-globin (blood/cardiovascular) : regulates red blood cell gene expression.

AES/TLE5 (immune) : regulates transcriptional control in immune pathways.

MT-RNR1 (neurological/mitochondrial): tied to mitochondrial function and neurological disorders.

An October 2023 Nature npj Vaccines paper confirmed these sequences are part of Pfizer’s design:

“Pfizer-BioNTech’s 5’ UTR sequence is derived from the human hemoglobin α-globin (HBA1) gene… For the 3’ UTR, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine combines one segment from a human mRNA encoding amino-terminal enhancer of split (AES) and another from mitochondrial 12 S rRNA (mtRNR1).”

These are not inert.

They are regulatory DNA codes.

Alignment With the Injury Signal

Here’s where it gets damning.

Two independent safety reviews (2022, 2024) found that serious adverse events after Pfizer’s mRNA shot cluster into three categories:

Cardiac/blood : myocarditis, clotting, thrombocytopenia.

Immune : anaphylaxis, hypersensitivity, autoimmune flares.

Neurological: Guillain–Barré, seizures, facial paralysis.

Pfizer’s own 5.3.6 safety report confirms the same triad:

25,957 neurological events

1,050 immune/autoimmune cases

932 blood/hematological disorders

Now line it up:

Plasmid fragment: α-globin → blood

Plasmid fragment: AES/TLE5 → immune

Plasmid fragment: MT-RNR1 → neurological

The plasmid blueprint and the injury clusters align perfectly—making the case plain without muddying the waters with debates over mRNA reverse transcription.

In other words, the match between Pfizer’s plasmid design and the injury clusters is exact, and it stands on its own—no need to get lost in the reverse transcription smokescreen.

Every Cell Has the Machinery

Unlike reverse transcription, which relies on rare LINE-1 enzymes, plasmid DNA doesn’t need anything special.

Every human cell carries DNA repair systems—like Non-Homologous End Joining (NHEJ)—that can integrate foreign DNA into chromosomes.

These pathways are active everywhere because they’re required for basic genome maintenance.

That means plasmid integration is not rare.

It’s possible in virtually every cell.

The Silence Is Deafening

Pfizer and Moderna keep ACIP fixated on reverse transcription—a long shot they can safely dismiss—while saying nothing about plasmid DNA contamination, which is systemic and inescapable.

And yet their own blueprint, their own fragments, and their own safety data all point to the same conclusion: integration risk matches the injury signal.

Bottom Line

Reverse transcription is real but rare.

Plasmid DNA integration is universal—all cells have the machinery.

Pfizer’s plasmid carries human DNA fragments regulating blood, immune, and neurological systems.

Those are the exact systems showing up in serious vaccine injuries, confirmed by independent reviews and Pfizer’s own report.

This is not coincidence—it’s alignment.

The unavoidable question is whether Pfizer’s plasmid design itself is driving the blood, immune, and neurological injuries dominating the safety signal.

Until regulators investigate, the only responsible course is to pull these shots from the market.

That’s why the focus must shift off the apparently rare possibility of mRNA reverse transcription and onto the far greater danger—plasmid DNA integration—a risk built into every cell and written into Pfizer’s own blueprint.

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities reaching 370,000+ monthly viewers, contact us by clicking below.