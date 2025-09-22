JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Nichols's avatar
James Nichols
9h

These Experimental Vaccines Are Not Safe For Humans And Are Just Another Way Of Thinning Out The Population.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Armor of Light's avatar
Armor of Light
8h

My husband is a retired radiologist. After recently using Efudex on his hands, he has developed almost full body joint bursitis and arthritis. This response was acute post therapy. No doctors can figure it out and are now looking for a paraneoplastic syndrome diagnosis. He was in excellent shape prior to this with no preexisting concerns except the ubiquitous statin and beta blocker which I believe he doesn’t need. Normal weight and exercised daily. This is so bizarre and unexplainable. I am wondering if some part of the Covid vaccine has triggered a novel autoimmune response in him. Is it possible years after the injections? He only had two. I know sounds like grasping at straws but this is bizarre and terrifying.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jon Fleetwood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture