President Donald J. Trump issued a fiery post on Truth Social this morning, calling on Pfizer and other pharmaceutical companies to publicly release their internal COVID-19 data and raising doubts about whether Operation Warp Speed was truly the triumph it has long been hailed as.

Trump’s words come immediately following my weekend report exposing (here) that Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot plasmids contain three human DNA sequences capable of integrating into the genome—blood, immune, and neurological control codes that match the very systems most often injured after vaccination.

The move also comes after Trump last month described Operation Warp Speed as an “incredible” accomplishment but stressed that it was “a long time ago” and that his team is now “looking for other answers” beyond mRNA shots—remarks that drew frantic backlash from pro-vaccine loyalists.

Furthermore, Trump’s new Warp Speed doubts come after HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. formally rescinded the COVID shot Emergency Use Authorizations—dismantling the very legal mechanism that enabled sweeping Biden-era mandates and marking the official end of the EUA-driven vaccine regime.

MAHA Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Aseem Malhotra also recently revealed that the Trump administration is preparing to pull the COVID-19 mRNA shots from the U.S. market “within months,” citing overwhelming evidence of vaccine injury and pressure from those closest to Secretary Kennedy.

For millions who have been demanding Trump go further and pull the jab from the market, his latest statement is nothing short of a breakthrough—proof that the calls for accountability are finally reaching the very top.

Trump wrote in a Truth Social post this morning:

“It is very important that the Drug Companies justify the success of their various Covid Drugs. Many people think they are a miracle that saved Millions of lives. Others disagree!” Trump wrote.

Trump said he has been shown what he called “extraordinary” information from Pfizer and others, but complained that the companies refuse to share those results with the American public or even the CDC.

“They show me GREAT numbers and results, but they don’t seem to be showing them to many others. I want them to show them NOW, to CDC and the public, and clear up this MESS, one way or the other!!!”

He pointed out the growing crisis of confidence in public health institutions:

“With CDC being ripped apart over this question, I want the answer, and I want it NOW.”

In one of his most direct acknowledgments yet of the controversy surrounding the rushed vaccine rollout, Trump closed by openly questioning the legacy of his own administration’s program:

“I hope OPERATION WARP SPEED was as ‘BRILLIANT’ as many say it was. If not, we all want to know about it, and why???”

More Evidence Trump Will Pull the COVID Shot?

There is an unmistakable string of actions already taken that point to the Trump administration potentially pulling the COVID injection:

May 2025: Kennedy ended federal recommendations for COVID shots in healthy children and pregnant women, citing lack of clinical data.

June 2025: Kennedy fired all 17 members of the CDC Vaccine Advisory Panel (Wall Street Journal), replacing them to eliminate conflicts of interest.

June 2025: U.S. funding for Bill Gates’ vaccine cartel Gavi was cut off, citing child deaths linked to DTP. Gates himself once called vaccines his “best investment.”

After FDA approved Moderna’s latest COVID jab for kids behind Kennedy’s back, two HHS aides were abruptly fired—signaling Kennedy’s internal opposition.

Kennedy publicly admitted the mRNA jab “goes into every organ” and can prolong the pandemic, saying it is unpredictable and uncontrollable.

HHS under Kennedy terminated 22 mRNA vaccine projects, declaring their failure to prevent COVID or flu.

Meanwhile, Malhotra told The Daily Beast that “influential” members of Trump’s family share Kennedy’s disbelief that the jab is still prescribed.

Bottom Line

Trump’s statement marks his sharpest break yet from the uncritical praise of Operation Warp Speed.

Coming on the heels of his remarks distancing himself from mRNA, Dr. Malhotra’s revelation that the Trump admin plans to pull the COVID-19 shot from the market “within months,” and Secretary Kennedy’s rescission of the EUA that fueled Biden-era mandates, today’s demand puts Big Pharma directly on notice.

Whether Trump is preparing to disown Warp Speed outright and pull the mRNA shot from market, or simply testing the waters, his insistence that Pfizer and other drugmakers “clear up this MESS” signals a new phase in the battle over COVID vaccine accountability.

We may be witnessing the beginning of Trump’s process of pulling the death-linked COVID-19 jab from the market once and for all, as I’ve recently predicted he might.

Time will tell.

We will be watching.

