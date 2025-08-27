HHS Secretary RFK Jr. Rescinds COVID Jab EUA in Historic FDA Actions
Broad mandates tied to Biden-era emergency authorizations are officially over.
The COVID-19 vaccine era of government coercion is officially dead.
In a landmark series of FDA actions announced today, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmed that the Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) for the COVID shots have been rescinded—closing the chapter on the very legal mechanism that fueled sweeping mandates under the Biden administration.
Kennedy declared on X:
“I promised 4 things:
to end covid vaccine mandates.
to keep vaccines available to people who want them, especially the vulnerable.
to demand placebo-controlled trials from companies.
to end the emergency.
In a series of FDA actions today we accomplished all four goals. The emergency use authorizations for Covid vaccines, once used to justify broad mandates on the general public during the Biden administration, are now rescinded.”
A New Framework
According to Kennedy, the FDA has now issued traditional marketing authorizations for specific high-risk groups:
Moderna: authorized for ages 6 months and up
Pfizer: authorized for ages 5 and up
Novavax: authorized for ages 12 and up
Unlike the EUAs, which were deployed under emergency law to bypass normal regulatory safeguards, these products are now available through standard marketing approval for those who choose them, only after consultation with their physicians.
“The American people demanded science, safety, and common sense,” Kennedy said. “This framework delivers all three.”
Bottom Line
The rescinding of the EUA represents the dismantling of the very instrument that justified unprecedented restrictions on Americans’ rights, from employment terminations to travel bans.
By ending the emergency and removing EUA status, the Biden-era legal foundation for mass mandates and coercive policies collapses.
The shots remain available for those deemed by the powers-that-be to be at “higher risk” who still want them, but the age of COVID compulsory medicine is over.
For millions of Americans who fought against mandates and demanded accountability, today marks a victory.
So... the shots are still on the market? Just get rid of them already if you really care.
Just yesterday, Trump once again bragged about how great Operation Warp Speed was, and then Bill Gates paid him a visit right after, the second time this year. It's all just optics as usual with this administration.
https://gizmodo.com/bill-gates-trump-white-house-2000649039
https://thewinepress.substack.com/p/bill-gates-had-quite-intriguing-dinner
Not one bit impressed. He again ignores the PREP Act.