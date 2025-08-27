JonFleetwood.com

The WinePress
The WinePress
6h

So... the shots are still on the market? Just get rid of them already if you really care.

Just yesterday, Trump once again bragged about how great Operation Warp Speed was, and then Bill Gates paid him a visit right after, the second time this year. It's all just optics as usual with this administration.

https://gizmodo.com/bill-gates-trump-white-house-2000649039

https://thewinepress.substack.com/p/bill-gates-had-quite-intriguing-dinner

Karen Bracken
Karen Bracken
6h

Not one bit impressed. He again ignores the PREP Act.

