The COVID-19 vaccine era of government coercion is officially dead.

In a landmark series of FDA actions announced today, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmed that the Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) for the COVID shots have been rescinded—closing the chapter on the very legal mechanism that fueled sweeping mandates under the Biden administration.

Kennedy declared on X:

“I promised 4 things: to end covid vaccine mandates. to keep vaccines available to people who want them, especially the vulnerable. to demand placebo-controlled trials from companies. to end the emergency. In a series of FDA actions today we accomplished all four goals. The emergency use authorizations for Covid vaccines, once used to justify broad mandates on the general public during the Biden administration, are now rescinded.”

A New Framework

According to Kennedy, the FDA has now issued traditional marketing authorizations for specific high-risk groups:

Moderna: authorized for ages 6 months and up

Pfizer: authorized for ages 5 and up

Novavax: authorized for ages 12 and up

Unlike the EUAs, which were deployed under emergency law to bypass normal regulatory safeguards, these products are now available through standard marketing approval for those who choose them, only after consultation with their physicians.

“The American people demanded science, safety, and common sense,” Kennedy said. “This framework delivers all three.”

Bottom Line

The rescinding of the EUA represents the dismantling of the very instrument that justified unprecedented restrictions on Americans’ rights, from employment terminations to travel bans.

By ending the emergency and removing EUA status, the Biden-era legal foundation for mass mandates and coercive policies collapses.

The shots remain available for those deemed by the powers-that-be to be at “higher risk” who still want them, but the age of COVID compulsory medicine is over.

For millions of Americans who fought against mandates and demanded accountability, today marks a victory.

